F1 release Norris 'statement' after Dutch Grand Prix victory
Lando Norris' dominance during an impressive victory at the Dutch Grand Prix prompted an official response by Formula 1 on social media.
The McLaren star recovered from a dreadful start to pass title rival Max Verstappen on Lap 18, before racing clear of the Red Bull driver to take the chequered flag.
Charles Leclerc came home in third, ahead of Oscar Piastri and team-mate Carlos Sainz, who rounded off the top five.
Norris' triumph at the defending champion's home circuit reduced the gap at the top of the drivers' standings, as he lay down a marker ahead of the final nine races of 2024.
Norris display demonstrates title credentials
It was the Brit's second career victory, having clinched his maiden win earlier this season in Miami.
It's now six races without a win for Verstappen, and while he remains favourite to retain his crown this season, is facing considerable pressure for the first time in many years.
The Dutchman aired his frustrations in Zandvoort over team radio, bemoaning the performance of his tyres and lack of pace as the race progressed.
And it was that lack of pace which allowed Norris to open up a sizeable gap, and ultimately finish almost 23 seconds ahead.
Norris himself admitted post-race that he was surprised by Verstappen's failure to mount any real challenge, something which will no doubt be a cause for concern for Red Bull boss Christian Horner.
The official F1 X account shared an image of Norris shortly after Sunday's showpiece, suggesting his flawless display was a ''statement' to his challengers.
Statement. Made. #F1 #DutchGP pic.twitter.com/A1DNcwifGM— Formula 1 (@F1) August 25, 2024
