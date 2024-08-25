Norris SHOCKED by Verstappen pace at Dutch GP

Lando Norris revealed he was surprised by the lack of pace demonstrated by his main rival Max Verstappen after securing an impressive victory at the Dutch Grand Prix.

The Brit finished one place ahead of defending world champion and home favourite Verstappen to clinch just a second win in Formula 1.

Ferrari star Charles Leclerc was a surprise feature on the podium, finishing third despite looking well off the pace for much of the weekend.

Lando Norris reduced the gap to championship rival Max Verstappen with a dominant win in Zandvoort

The pair are going head to head for the 2024 drivers' title

McLaren star enjoys 'comfortable' afternoon

Norris overcame a woeful start which saw him hand over the lead from pole within seconds, before going on to pass the championship leader on Lap 18.

From there, he never looked back, delivering a flawless drive to finish more than 22 seconds ahead of the chasing pack, and in turn, narrow the gap at the top of the drivers' standings to 70 points.

Reflecting on his triumph post-race, the 24-year-old admitted he was taken aback by how easy it was to close the gap on Verstappen in the early stages, and then open up a sizeable advantage of his own after retaking the lead.

Norris' only other F1 victory came in Miami earlier this season

"Saturday is always a good indication of what you are able to do and we were very quick yesterday so we had high hopes," he said. "The car has been lovely to drive.

"I thought Max would be quicker than he was. It seemed like he was the outlier as he dropped all the way back to the Ferraris, which was a surprise."

Pressed further on whether he was now in a title fight with the Dutchman, Norris insisted that he has always had the Red Bull in his sights.

"I have been all year, it's not like I have decided just do it now! I have had the car for a while, that is obvious. It has been phenomenal.

"I wouldn't say we have been the best since Miami but on average we have been. We had opportunities to beat Max and haven't. But that is in the past.

"We have tried to improve in lots of areas and a result like today proves that. It feels like a good start to the second half of the year."

