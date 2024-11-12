Horner tipped over F1 star's STUNNING Red Bull return in driver axe

A former Formula 1 driver has called on Christian Horner to go in all guns blazing to secure the services of a former Red Bull star for 2025.

Red Bull are reportedly re-evaluating following a poor 2024 season for Mexican star Sergio Perez that has seen them drop down to third in the constructors' standings, despite Max Verstappen cruising at the top of the drivers' championship.

Liam Lawson was promoted into the VCARB seat in place of Daniel Ricciardo earlier this year, with Red Bull chief Helmut Marko suggesting that he was in direct competition with Yuki Tsunoda for Perez's seat.

Following four podiums in the first five races of the season, Perez was handed a new contract with Red Bull that is supposed to see the Mexican drive with the team throughout 2025 and 2026.

Sergio Perez has struggled throughout 2024

Carlos Sainz has signed for Williams from next season

Red Bull urged to sign Ferrari star for 2025

However, Perez has not secured a podium since April at the Chinese GP, and 12 points from his last six outings have once again piled the pressure on the 34-year-old.

Current Williams star Franco Colapinto has been linked with a move to Red Bull, either to partner Max Verstappen or to fill in at VCARB should Tsunoda or Lawson be promoted to the main seat.

Now, former F1 driver Juan Pablo Montoya has suggested that it's another Williams F1 star that Red Bull should be targeting, with the Williams-bound Carlos Sainz tipped with a return to the Red Bull family that he left in 2017.

Juan Pablo Montoya raced with Williams between 2001-2004

Rumours have recently suggested that Sainz could have a clause in his contract that would allow him to leave Williams should Red Bull enquire about his services, although Williams confirmed to GPFans that such a clause didn't exist.

"If I were Christian Horner, I would go to Williams and say: 'I know you are happy with Colapinto. You can keep him, if you give me Sainz,'" Montoya told W Radio Columbia.

"Why take the risk of replacing Checo, an experienced Formula 1 driver who has won races, to put a rookie next to Max Verstappen?

"Max doesn't make mistakes and he always performs. Personally, if I were Christian [Horner], I would tell them to let Colapinto grow. Knowing Carlos, he has told Williams that he has signed for them, but if he does not win or achieve podium finishes, he can leave if he gets another offer," the former F1 driver continued.

"They could say to Williams: 'You can lose Carlos now or in a year's time. Now you get money, in a year you don't.' If it comes to that, that's the move I would make if I were Red Bull. I wouldn't go for Colapinto, I would go for Carlos."

