Red Bull poised over '$20 MILLION offer' for shock Perez replacement

Red Bull are reportedly prepared to make a huge offer to sign one of Formula 1's hottest properties right now.

Although the team have two drivers contracted for 2025, considerable doubts remain over Sergio Perez's future after an underwhelming 2024 season to date.

Unfortunately, Perez's form shows no signs of improvement. In Mexico, Perez suffered a shock early Q1 exit in qualifying and finished Sunday's race in P17, while in Brazil he could only recover from a horror qualifying to finish 11th, once again out of the points.

Red Bull team chief Christian Horner recently revealed that if Perez's poor performances continued, a difficult decision would have to be made.

Sergio Perez has endured a woeful 2024

Red Bull have a big decision to make on Sergio Perez's future

Red Bull's '$20 million' Colapinto offer

In further news suggesting that Perez could be facing the axe, last week Red Bull were even linked with a new driver signing.

According to Sky Italia, the Milton Keynes-based outfit have made an offer to sign Williams star Franco Colapinto - the young Argentine who has greatly impressed since coming in for Logan Sargeant ahead of the Italian Grand Prix.

Now, those rumours have been added to by Dutch broadcaster Jack Plooij. Speaking on Ziggo Sport's Race Cafe programme, Plooij revealed that Red Bull were ready to pay mega money to get their man, with Helmut Marko apparently growing tired of the Perez saga.

"I'm going to tell you that Williams' coffers are going to be filled up considerably soon," Plooij said.

Dutch broadcaster Jack Plooij says Colapinto could partner Max Verstappen in 2025

"Helmut Marko is going to throw money in there, Colapinto. I heard that last night Marko was completely fed up," the Dutchman added regarding the Perez situation.

Plooij continued: "He has an appointment this morning and he told Vowles: 'I'll throw twenty million dollars [£15 million] in, I want him now. Done.' A buyout."

The offer, according to Plooij, is not being made for Colapinto to go and drive at VCARB, either, with the 63-year-old concluding: "I understand that he is just going to throw him in at the deep end, he will simply sit next to Max."

If the above played out as reported, it would be a huge turn of events given that just six grands prix ago, Colapinto was not even competing in F1, nor being tipped to.

