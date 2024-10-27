Red Bull make ‘offer’ to sign SHOCK F1 star amid ‘terrible’ season for Perez
Red Bull are making moves ahead of the 2025 season, with the team reported to have made an offer to sign a shock Formula 1 star.
This comes amid a tumultuous time for drivers currently under the team's umbrella, with those at the Milton Keynes-based outfit essentially responsible for deciding the lineups at both Red Bull and Visa Cash App RB.
This was demonstrated recently when Red Bull reserve driver and former junior ace Liam Lawson was promoted to VCARB, taking Daniel Ricciardo's place for the remainder of 2024 after the Aussie was given the boot.
Lawson will be looking to build on an impressive showing in the United States last weekend in the remainder of 2024, staking his claim for a full-time drive in 2025.
Whilst a vacancy remains at VCARB for 2025, there could arguably be a place up for grabs alongside Max Verstappen in the main team, with Sergio Perez also struggling this campaign.
Sergio Perez 'terrible' season
Despite Sergio Perez being contracted for next year, speculation has consistently linked him with an exit amid what he himself has admitted has been a 'terrible' season for him.
"I know I've had a terrible season, a very difficult one," the Mexican confessed to the media ahead of his home race this weekend.
Red Bull chief Helmut Marko has even admitted that the team are set to hold talks over his future at the end of the season, suggesting he could be replaced if his performances do not improve.
Amid those words, reports via Sky Sport Italia have claimed that Red Bull have made a move to sign a shock name - Williams' Franco Colapinto.
According to their report, Red Bull have made an offer to Colapinto, who is currently without a drive for 2025 despite having impressed since replacing Logan Sargeant earlier this season.
Prior to his F1 promotion, Williams had already locked in their 2025 lineup with Alex Albon and Carlos Sainz, leaving Colapinto somewhat in the lurch.
This Red Bull 'offer' could be a lifeline for the Argentine, though, although the report does not explicitly state whether or not the offer is to drive for Red Bull or VCARB.
Amid Sergio Perez's poor 2024 form and speculation linking him with the axe throughout the season, all options appear open at this stage.
Audi's F1 project has also been linked with a potential swoop for Colapinto, with Sauber - the team the German brand is set to take over in 2026 - still having a vacancy for next season.
