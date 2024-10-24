Red Bull chief confirms Perez replacement talks

A Red Bull boss has confirmed that the team are considering replacing Sergio Perez if his performances do not improve in 2024, revealing discussions are set to take place.

The Mexican star is currently contracted with the team until the end of the 2026 season, however this has not silenced discussions over his Red Bull future.

Whilst beating team-mate Max Verstappen was never expected of Perez this year, his failure to finish ahead of their rivals at McLaren, Ferrari and Mercedes has severely hindered Red Bull in both championships.

Red Bull currently sit in second in the constructors’ standings with 40 points separating them from McLaren at the top, and could potentially be toppled by Ferrari who are only eight points away after finishing one-two at the US Grand Prix.

Sergio Perez has been involved in several crashes this season

Sergio Perez has not achieved a podium since April

Following a series of poor results prior to the summer break it looked as if Perez could be replaced mid-season, but the team retained faith in their driver.

However, it seems unlikely that the 34-year-old will be able to serve out his contract, with the team assessing their options at the end of this year.

The departure of Daniel Ricciardo at VCARB, has allowed Red Bull reserve driver Liam Lawson to step up and demonstrate his abilities in F1.

If the Kiwi can comprehensively beat team-mate Yuki Tsunoda in the remaining five races of the season, Lawson could be seen as a serious contender for the Red Bull drive alongside Verstappen.

Will Liam Lawson or Yuki Tsunoda race alongside Max Verstappen?

Now, Red Bull chief Helmut Marko has confirmed that they are considering replacing Perez for 2025, hinting that his contract could be terminated prematurely.

"Perez may have a contract, but Formula 1 is a meritocracy," Marko said to F1 Insider.

"If performance is not good, even contracts are useless. At the end of the season, we will sit down together and decide who is the best teammate for Verstappen at Red Bull."

