F1 News Today: Hamilton to be replaced MID-SEASON as star drops retirement bombshell
F1 News Today: Hamilton to be replaced MID-SEASON as star drops retirement bombshell
Lewis Hamilton is set to be replaced mid-season at the Mexican Grand Prix, less than a week after his disastrous showing in Austin last time out.
➡️ READ MORE
F1 star drops retirement BOMBSHELL
One of Formula 1's biggest names has made a shock revelation about his plans for retirement.
➡️ READ MORE
FIA issue official statement as TWO teams guilty of cost cap breach
The FIA have confirmed that two teams have been found guilty for breaching cost cap regulations.
➡️ READ MORE
Audi F1 chief reveals meeting with driver target
The boss of the Formula 1 team that will become Audi has confirmed talks have taken place with one of the competing drivers hoping to land a contract with the German outfit.
➡️ READ MORE
F1 star SNUBS Sky Sports presenter in awkward exchange
A Sky Sports presenter was ignored by a Formula 1 star as he tried to catch a quick word ahead of last weekend's United States Grand Prix in an unfortunate encounter.
➡️ READ MORE
McLaren star delivers BOLD Schumacher comparison with title fight claim
A McLaren Formula 1 star has delivered a wild comparison between Michael Schumacher and a current contender for the 2024 drivers' championship.
➡️ READ MORE
Kelly Piquet parties in Austin after SHOCK Verstappen podium
Kelly Piquet enjoyed a night out in Austin after seeing her partner Max Verstappen secure a surprise podium finish at the United States Grand Prix last weekend.
➡️ READ MORE
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
F1 News Today: Hamilton to be replaced MID-SEASON as star drops retirement bombshell
- 19 minutes ago
Audi F1 chief reveals meeting with driver target
- 35 minutes ago
F1 announce tragic death of key figure
- 1 hour ago
FIA issue official statement as TWO teams guilty of cost cap breach
- 2 hours ago
Ferrari announce F1 driver REPLACEMENT at Mexican GP
- 3 hours ago
Audi F1 chief issues HUGE driver update as Ricciardo replacement discussed - GPFans F1 Recap
- Yesterday 23:58
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP HUNGARY
19 - 21 Jul
Oscar Piastri
-
GP BELGIUM
26 - 28 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP NETHERLANDS
23 - 25 Aug
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
30 Aug - 1 Sep
Charles Leclerc
-
GP AZERBAIJAN
13 - 15 Sep
Oscar Piastri
-
GP SINGAPORE
20 - 22 Sep
Lando Norris
-
GP USA
18 - 20 Oct
Charles Leclerc
- GP MEXICO 25 - 27 Oct
- GP BRAZIL 1 - 3 Nov
- GP USA 22 - 24 Nov
- GP QATAR 29 Nov - 1 Dec
- GP ABU DHABI 6 - 8 Dec