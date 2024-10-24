close global

F1 News Today: Hamilton to be replaced MID-SEASON as star drops retirement bombshell

Lewis Hamilton is set to be replaced mid-season at the Mexican Grand Prix, less than a week after his disastrous showing in Austin last time out.

F1 star drops retirement BOMBSHELL

One of Formula 1's biggest names has made a shock revelation about his plans for retirement.

FIA issue official statement as TWO teams guilty of cost cap breach

The FIA have confirmed that two teams have been found guilty for breaching cost cap regulations.

Audi F1 chief reveals meeting with driver target

The boss of the Formula 1 team that will become Audi has confirmed talks have taken place with one of the competing drivers hoping to land a contract with the German outfit.

F1 star SNUBS Sky Sports presenter in awkward exchange

A Sky Sports presenter was ignored by a Formula 1 star as he tried to catch a quick word ahead of last weekend's United States Grand Prix in an unfortunate encounter.

McLaren star delivers BOLD Schumacher comparison with title fight claim

A McLaren Formula 1 star has delivered a wild comparison between Michael Schumacher and a current contender for the 2024 drivers' championship.

Kelly Piquet parties in Austin after SHOCK Verstappen podium

Kelly Piquet enjoyed a night out in Austin after seeing her partner Max Verstappen secure a surprise podium finish at the United States Grand Prix last weekend.

F1 News Today: Hamilton to be replaced MID-SEASON as star drops retirement bombshell

Audi F1 chief reveals meeting with driver target

F1 announce tragic death of key figure

FIA issue official statement as TWO teams guilty of cost cap breach

Ferrari announce F1 driver REPLACEMENT at Mexican GP

Audi F1 chief issues HUGE driver update as Ricciardo replacement discussed - GPFans F1 Recap

