close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX US
Audi F1 chief reveals meeting with driver target

Audi F1 chief reveals meeting with driver target

Audi F1 chief reveals meeting with driver target

Audi F1 chief reveals meeting with driver target

The boss of the Formula 1 team that will become Audi has confirmed talks have taken place with one of the competing drivers hoping to land a contract with the German outfit.

Audi will make their introduction to F1 in 2026, having successfully completed the takeover of Sauber earlier this year.

F1 HEADLINES: Hamilton to be replaced MID-SEASON as star drops retirement bombshell

READ MORE: Marko takes aim at Horner in Perez replacement hint

Nico Hulkenberg has already been confirmed as one half of their driver lineup, with the Haas star set to join Sauber next season ahead of the translation 12 months later.

But questions remain over who will partner the experienced German, with a host of names linked with the vacant seat, including fellow countryman Mick Schumacher.

Nico Hulkenberg has already agreed a multi-year contract with Audi
Williams rookie Franco Colapinto has been linked with the vacant seat

READ MORE: Verstappen slams McLaren's UNACCEPTABLE treatment of star

Young star 'is on the list'

Team principal Mattia Binotto has recently admitted a final decision hadn't been made as he opened up on getting someone who fits in with the team's philosophy going forward.

Valtteri Bottas - currently at Sauber - would offer a steady hand at the wheel given his vast experience at the top level, but a number of exciting young prospects have also been mentioned.

Williams boss James Vowles strongly hinted that Franco Colapinto could be in line to make a switch, while the young Schumacher is also eager for another chance having endured a disappointing two-year stint at Haas.

Mercedes reserve driver Mick Schumacher is eager for another chance in F1

Speaking to Sky Sports Germany at last weekend's United States Grand Prix, Binotto addressed speculation over the Mercedes reserve driver, revealing he had spoken to the 25-year-old that day.

"I just met Mick this morning," said the Italian. "I've known him since he was at Ferrari.

"I know him very well, I think we get along very well. I told him that nothing has been decided yet.

"It has to be a decision of the mind, not an emotional decision. Of course, he is on the list, but I can't say anything more about it at the moment."

WATCH: Wolff hints at FIA bias in favour of Red Bull Racing

Related

Formula 1 Hamilton Audi Nico Hulkenberg Sauber Mick Schumacher
Audi F1 chief drops HUGE update on driver decision
Audi F1 News

Audi F1 chief drops HUGE update on driver decision

  • Yesterday 09:58
  • 1
FIA confirm Audi given HUGE financial boost over rival teams
Latest F1 News

FIA confirm Audi given HUGE financial boost over rival teams

  • October 22, 2024 09:56

Latest News

F1 Today

F1 News Today: Hamilton to be replaced MID-SEASON as star drops retirement bombshell

  • 19 minutes ago
Latest F1 News

Audi F1 chief reveals meeting with driver target

  • 35 minutes ago
Latest F1 News

F1 announce tragic death of key figure

  • 1 hour ago
Latest F1 News

FIA issue official statement as TWO teams guilty of cost cap breach

  • 2 hours ago
Latest F1 News

Ferrari announce F1 driver REPLACEMENT at Mexican GP

  • 3 hours ago
GPFans Recap

Audi F1 chief issues HUGE driver update as Ricciardo replacement discussed - GPFans F1 Recap

  • Yesterday 23:58
More news

F1 Race Calendar 2024

Complete kalender 2024

Related news

More news

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x