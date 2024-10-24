Audi F1 chief reveals meeting with driver target

The boss of the Formula 1 team that will become Audi has confirmed talks have taken place with one of the competing drivers hoping to land a contract with the German outfit.

Audi will make their introduction to F1 in 2026, having successfully completed the takeover of Sauber earlier this year.

Nico Hulkenberg has already been confirmed as one half of their driver lineup, with the Haas star set to join Sauber next season ahead of the translation 12 months later.

But questions remain over who will partner the experienced German, with a host of names linked with the vacant seat, including fellow countryman Mick Schumacher.

Young star 'is on the list'

Team principal Mattia Binotto has recently admitted a final decision hadn't been made as he opened up on getting someone who fits in with the team's philosophy going forward.

Valtteri Bottas - currently at Sauber - would offer a steady hand at the wheel given his vast experience at the top level, but a number of exciting young prospects have also been mentioned.

Williams boss James Vowles strongly hinted that Franco Colapinto could be in line to make a switch, while the young Schumacher is also eager for another chance having endured a disappointing two-year stint at Haas.

Speaking to Sky Sports Germany at last weekend's United States Grand Prix, Binotto addressed speculation over the Mercedes reserve driver, revealing he had spoken to the 25-year-old that day.

"I just met Mick this morning," said the Italian. "I've known him since he was at Ferrari.

"I know him very well, I think we get along very well. I told him that nothing has been decided yet.

"It has to be a decision of the mind, not an emotional decision. Of course, he is on the list, but I can't say anything more about it at the moment."

