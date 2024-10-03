F1 boss admits shopping driver to RIVAL team

A Formula 1 team boss has admitted discussions have taken regarding one of his star drivers making the switch to Audi.

The German manufacturers will make their introduction to the grid in 2026, having completed the takeover of Sauber earlier this year.

Nico Hulkenberg has already been announced as one half of the team's driver lineup going into next season after agreeing a multi-year contract.

Speculation over who will partner the current Haas racer has rumbled on for months, with a host of names linked with the vacant seat.

Both Valtteri Bottas and Zhou Guanyu still remain in the frame, despite the duo failing to register a point in what has been a disappointing campaign for Sauber.

Mercedes reserve driver Mick Schumacher has also emerged as a potential candidate, while four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel has been tipped to make a shock return after retiring from the sport in 2022.

Franco Colapinto (right) has impressed alongside Alex Albon in recent weeks

Nico Hulkenberg has already been confirmed as one half of Audi's lineup

Colapinto in the frame

Another man who has been gaining significant attention in recent weeks is Williams driver Franco Colapinto.

The Argentine has impressed since replacing Logan Sargeant in September, but with Carlos Sainz and Alex Albon already confirmed as the team's pairing for next season, is exploring all options.

In an interview with The Wall Street Journal, Williams boss James Vowles admitted that a switch to their F1 rivals may be on the cards, but was eager to stress there remains a place for him should that option fall through.

“Franco will always be a part of the academy and our programme irrespective anyway because that’s one of the strengths I have, I invest in them," said Vowles.

“If Audi don’t take him - and for transparency, we are in conversations to see if that is a route for him, where he could be on the grid with them [Sauber] for two years - then what we would do is run a two-year-old car which is much the same specification pretty much as what we’re running now.

Williams boss James Vowles has been discussing Colapinto's potential options

"And he’d be running in that for thousands of kilometres to basically keep himself in good shape.

“He would work with us on developing the future cars by being in our simulator and doing that testing work for us at the same time.

“There are a number of racing series we’re looking at with him for so that he can keep his hand really in racing at the same time.

“He would be our reserve driver, he’d be ready to stand by should anything happen, and what I have learned in the last 12 months is that the F1 driver situation is not over.

“It’s good for us, we’re signed, but watch next year. I think you’re going to see a little bit more movement.

“There’s more opportunity out there, so having one of the best drivers on the grid available I think will be a strength.”

