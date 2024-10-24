Ferrari announce F1 driver REPLACEMENT at Mexican GP
Ahead of this weekend's Mexico Grand Prix, the Ferrari Formula 1 team have announced that one of its star drivers is set to be replaced.
The 2024 season is edging towards its conclusion, with a trip to The Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez next on the calendar for the Mexico City Grand Prix.
With just five races remaining, teams across the grid are pushing for valuable points as they look to end the campaign on a positive note.
Max Verstappen and Lando Norris will renew their drivers' title battle, with the latter hoping to reduce the 57-point deficit to his Red Bull rival.
There is also plenty to play for in the constructors' championship, as McLaren aims to consolidate their position at the top of the standings having overhauled Red Bull last month.
British Rookie handed chance to impress
Ferrari are also now in the mix for a first title since 2008 following their spectacular result in Texas last time out which put them within 48 points of McLaren.
Charles Leclerc led a one-two for the Italian outfit at COTA to clinch a third victory of the season ahead of team-mate Carlos Sainz.
Following on from that fine performance in the States, the team have opted to make a change in the cockpit for this Friday's FP1 in Mexico City.
Oliver Bearman - who will race for Haas in 2025 - will take over from Leclerc for the weekend's opening session as he gets another chance to build valuable experience ahead of next season.
The Brit has already caught the eye of Ferrari this year, finishing seventh on his F1 debut in Saudi Arabia having filled in for an unwell Sainz.
He also replaced Haas driver Kevin Magnussen at last month's Azerbaijan GP, and an impressive performance was enough to secure 10th spot and with it, a vital point for the team.
The 19-year-old will hope to add to his growing reputation this weekend, after Ferrari officially revealed he was set to line up in red in Mexico.
After racing with Haas in Baku, Ollie will be back on track in the SF-24 next week for FP1 in Mexico City
