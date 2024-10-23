F1 star SNUBS Sky Sports presenter in awkward exchange

A Sky Sports presenter was ignored by a Formula 1 star as he tried to catch a quick word ahead of last weekend's United States Grand Prix in an unfortunate encounter.

The awkward moment was spotted by fans across the world, who were quick to share the footage on social media.

F1 HEADLINES: Hamilton in Mercedes boss DISPUTE as team orders exposed

READ MORE: Marko takes aim at Horner in Perez replacement hint

The moment came in the build-up to what was an action-packed race in Austin, as Ferrari secured a first one-two at the US GP since 2006.

Charles Leclerc crossed the line first after producing a flawless performance having raced into a lap-one lead, with team-mate Carlos Sainz finishing close behind at COTA.

Max Verstappen took the third podium spot, after championship rival Lando Norris was hit with a five-second penalty following a dramatic altercation between the pair in the closing stages of the race.

Oscar Piastri, George Russell and Sergio Perez also picked up some points, while there were a couple of surprise names to feature in the top 10, including Liam Lawson - making his debut for RB after replacing Daniel Ricciardo.

Ferrari celebrated a surprise one-two finish at the US GP

Franco Colapinto secured a point for Williams after placing 10th

READ MORE: Verstappen slams McLaren's UNACCEPTABLE treatment of star

F1 icon gets silent treatment

Rookie racer Franco Colapinto collected a solitary point for Williams with a stellar drive, continuing to impress following his success earlier in the weekend when he became the first Williams driver to progress into SQ3 so far this season.

It was his pre-race snub of Sky Sports' Martin Brundle however, which arguably generated more buzz around the 21-year-old.

Brundle approached the young Argentine whilst completing his legendary grid walk, but was completely ignored as the driver made a quick getaway.

Martin Brundle carried out his famous pre-race grid walk in Austin

READ MORE: Wolff in Hamilton DISPUTE over Mercedes concerns

"Hello, my name's Martin Brundle, Sky, we haven't met, quick chat? Oh well, no I think was the answer to that" concluded Brundle after Colapinto locked eyes with the presenter, yet continued to walk past him.

Brundle was quickly saved from the hilarious snub by frequent race attendee Gordon Ramsay, who Brundle quipped had done more grid walks than he had.

As expected, the presenter saw the funny side as he discussed the interaction on Sky Sports' coverage shortly after.

“Must go and introduce myself to Franco,” he said. “He looked at me like I was trying to mug him or something.

“I think he thought I was trying to steal his umbrella, to be honest. I’ll go and say hello to him.”

F1 provides nail-biting entertainment from 24 insane destinations, to catch all the live action, exclusively with Sky Sports, click here.

READ MORE: Verstappen slams McLaren's UNACCEPTABLE treatment of star

Related