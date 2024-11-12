Key FIA official in Abu Dhabi 2021 fallout has SHOCK departure announced
The FIA, Formula 1's governing body, have announced the departure of one of the organisation's key figures.
The news comes ahead of this month's Las Vegas Grand Prix, where Max Verstappen has the opportunity to clinch a fourth consecutive world championship should other results go his way.
McLaren, Ferrari and Red Bull will also renew their battle for the constructors' title, with just 49 points separating the trio going into the final three races of the season.
F1 race director steps down
One man who won't be in attendance to see the drama unfold in Nevada, however, is race director Niels Wittich, after it was confirmed he has stepped down from his role with immediate effect.
The German had occupied the position since 2022, replacing Michael Masi in the wake of the 2021 Abu Dhabi GP controversy, but is now leaving to 'pursue new opportunities'.
An FIA statement read: "Niels has fulfilled his numerous responsibilities as race director with professionalism and dedication.
"We thank him for his commitment and we wish him the best for the future."
Current F2 and F3 race director Rui Marques is set to take over from the Las Vegas GP onwards, in an unusual decision less than a month out from one of F1's flagship races.
"Rui Marques will assume the role of race director from the Las Vegas Grand Prix," the FIA statement continued.
"Rui brings a wealth of experience having previously served as track marshal, scrutineer, national and international steward, deputy race director and race director in various championships.
"Most recently, he held the position of Formula 2 and Formula 3 race director."
