Wolff makes surprise revelation in Abu Dhabi 2021 UPDATE

Toto Wolff has made a surprising revelation in a frank discussion about the 2021 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

The 2021 season finale remains one of the most controversial races in F1 history, where Lewis Hamilton was denied an eighth world title on the final lap.

Hamilton and Max Verstappen entered the race on equal points after being locked in an intense rivalry all year, which resulted in several controversial moments.

However, these were all eclipsed by the FIA’s decision to award one more lap of racing after a safety car during the closing stages of the Abu Dhabi GP.

Lewis Hamilton lost the 2021 world title under brutal circumstances

Max Verstappen has gone on to win three world titles

Why is Abu Dhabi 2021 so controversial?

Despite leading for most of the race, Hamilton’s championship chances were thwarted by a late safety car following Nicholas Latifi’s crash, prompting Verstappen to pit for fresh tyres.

Unable to pit without sacrificing his position, Hamilton stayed out but eventually fell prey to Verstappen when the race resumed, and lost the title in dramatic fashion.

Controversy arose, however, due to how regulations were applied by FIA race director Michael Masi, who only allowed the five cars directly in between championship contenders Hamilton and Verstappen to unlap themselves before the restart.

In a recent appearance on the High Performance Podcast, Mercedes boss Toto Wolff has made a surprising revelation as he reflected on the race.

Toto Wolff still thinks about the 2021 Abu Dhabi defeat

“There's a moment every week where I think about it [Abu Dhabi 2021], but I mainly think about it because Lewis should have deserved to be the greatest of all time with eight world championship titles,” he said.

“You can argue all along about that year. I think Max and Lewis were deserving champions. There were instances during the year where Max lost some points that he shouldn't have lost.

“You look at Silverstone. You look at the crash in Monza both of them had. So, both deserving champions. But on that particular afternoon in Abu Dhabi, it was unfair.”

