British ICON joins F1 lineup in bizarre appearance

A British icon has joined the 2025 Formula 1 lineup in a bizarre social media post which has captured the imagination of fans everywhere.

The new season is set to get underway at the Australian Grand Prix next month in Melbourne, with anticipation already building for the first race of what promises to be a thrilling campaign.

Red Bull star Max Verstappen will aim to make it five world drivers' titles in a row in 2025, but will have a new team-mate to contend with in the shape of Liam Lawson, who has replaced the departed Sergio Perez.

There is also plenty of excitement surrounding Lewis Hamilton, with the seven-time world champion set to make his highly anticipated Ferrari debut following his blockbuster switch from Mercedes.

Hamilton, along with fellow star of the Scuderia Charles Leclerc, will be out to mount a serious title challenge, as will last season's runner-up, McLaren's Lando Norris.

The 2025 F1 season kicked off with the O2 live launch earlier this week

Fans can't wait to see Lewis Hamilton make his racing debut for Ferrari

A late addition to the 2025 F1 grid?

Each driver and their respective teams were in attendance at this week's F1 live launch event in London, as the new liveries were unveiled for the first time.

But as it turned out, there was one glaring omission from the O2 stage - the 2025 entry from British high street icon Greggs.

The famous British bakery chain took to social media this week to unveil its own unique car design ahead of the new season, sporting a yellow and blue colour scheme which is sure to strike a familiar chord with UK fans of racing - and sausage rolls - across the country.

To top it all off, the wheels have been inspired by one of the company's most popular items - the doughnut!

Taking to social media platform 'X', Greggs also revealed the names of the lucky drivers who will be getting behind the wheel: "To everyone asking, our drivers will be Snacks Verstappen and Scrando Norris, although we are closely monitoring Oscar Pastry."

Crust us, this team may just have the potential to do some damage to the F1 establishment in 2025. A title victory? That would simply be the icing on the cake.