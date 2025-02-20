Hamilton sidelined as Ferrari team-mate completes debut

Lewis Hamilton has taken a back seat, as Ferrari get set for the 2025 season with their newly-released challenger.

The Maranello outfit head into 2025 searching for their first championship title of any kind since 2008, boasting the supremely-talented driver duo of Hamilton and Charles Leclerc.

Seven-time world champion Hamilton has made the move to Ferrari following 12 highly-successful seasons with Mercedes, where he claimed six of his seven titles, and 84 grand prix victories.

Hamilton is hoping that Ferrari can provide him with a car capable of claiming regular race victories once again, but will face a stern threat from team-mate Leclerc, if Ferrari are a dominant outfit in 2025.

Lewis Hamilton made his debut around the Fiorano track

Ferrari's SF-25 debut

The Maranello outfit unveiled their 2025 car at the F175 live car launch event earlier this week, with Hamilton and Leclerc appearing alongside each other, despite skipping media duties earlier in the day.

Fred Vasseur was also beaming from ear to ear alongside his star-studded driver lineup, with Ferrari now considered to be a serious championship-contending outfit.

The team missed out on constructors' championship success by just 11 points last season, as McLaren's driver pairing of Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri propelled the team to the title.

This year's championship looks wide open, with Hamilton and Leclerc expected to challenge Norris, Piastri and four-time world champion Max Verstappen for success.

Now, Ferrari have taken their new challenger out onto the track, giving it its Fiorano debut, the private track where Hamilton made his Ferrari debut earlier this year.

The morning after the first-of-its-kind F175 live event saw Leclerc taking the SF-25 for its debut few laps out on track, while Hamilton watched on from the sidelines with his boss Vasseur and reserve driver Zhou Guanyu, according to the official F1 website.

Ferrari then took to their Instagram page to show Leclerc out on track in the SF-25, complete with the caption: "Your first images of the SF-25 on track".

Hamilton later then took to the track in the new car himself and completed a few laps, showcasing the run on his Instagram page.