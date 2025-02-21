Red Bull star reveals 'MASSIVE' Lewis Hamilton talks

One of Red Bull's key figures has revealed details of important talks held with a Formula 1 rival, Lewis Hamilton.

The seven-time champion has always been dedicated to making bold moves both on and off the track throughout his illustrious career and just weeks before his the new season, major talks between Hamilton and a Red Bull F1 star have been revealed.

The upcoming season opener at the Australian Grand Prix will take place at the Albert Park circuit, a track which has not been one of Hamilton's favourites over his stellar career, with the Brit winning the Australian Grand Prix just twice in 2008 and 2015.

The 40-year-old will hope that his luck can change this time around as he gets set to compete on the track for the first time as a Ferrari driver following his stunning switch from Mercedes at the end of last year.

Calum Nicholas reveals 'humbling' Hamilton discussion

Hamilton's major career move comes after enduring several years of frustration at the Silver Arrows, with whom he won six of his seven world titles.

The F1 legend is now determined to get himself back to the top of the order, and deliver a historic eighth drivers' championship, four years on from his last triumph.

Even if that dream fails to become a reality, Hamilton will go down as one of the greatest drivers in the sport's history, and he remains a huge source of inspiration for many looking to forge a career in motor racing.

The 105-time grand prix winner is also a champion for diversity, launching The Hamilton Commission back in 2021, with the aim of shining a spotlight on why there is a lack of diversity at the top level of the sport.

The Hamilton Commission website describes the purpose of the initiative, saying: "As the first Black driver in Formula 1, Sir Lewis Hamilton was always aware of the lack of diversity across the motorsport industry. But this underrepresentation is not just limited to the driver pool, and also includes those who work in the garage and the engineers in the factories too."

Red Bull mechanic Calum Nicholas has become a firm favourite with F1 fans in recent years

Now, Red Bull's senior power unit assembly technician Calum Nicholas - whom many fans may recognise from popular Netflix show Drive to Survive - has opened up on the 'honour' of formally discussing the subject of diversity with Hamilton.

Speaking to The Times, Nicholas said: "When Lewis first asked if I would come and have a chat about the Hamilton Commission and my own experiences, it is quite a humbling thing to have a multiple world champion interested in how you found the same environment, or at least similar environment.

"It was quite an honour, I must say. There is not a great deal that makes me think, ‘Oh my God, this is really important', but that certainly did.

"I remember leaving that meeting feeling really inspired, that ultimately Lewis took a massive risk, he used his personal profile, he used his leverage and he forced the whole industry to take note."

Hamilton's dedication to ensuring F1 is a place for everyone has not gone It was confirmed in 2024 that a new formal Diversity and Inclusion charter had been agreed by all 10 teams as a result of recommendations made in a report for the Commission.