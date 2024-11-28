Hamilton issues INCREDIBLE statement as major F1 change confirmed

Lewis Hamilton has issued a passionate statement following the confirmation of a significant change set to come in Formula 1.

The seven-time world champion's comments come just days after producing a sensational drive at last weekend's Las Vegas Grand Prix.

F1 HEADLINES: Red Bull announce Perez decision as driver REPLACEMENT confirmed

READ MORE: F1 team announce NEW driver contract in official statement

Starting from 10th, Hamilton fought his way through the field to finish second behind Mercedes team-mate George Russell, who clinched his second victory of the season.

Carlos Sainz rounded off the podium ahead of fellow Ferrari star Charles Leclerc, while Max Verstappen's fifth-place result was enough to secure a fourth consecutive world drivers' title for the Red Bull racer.

Hamilton will hope to challenge the Dutchman in 2025 as he embarks on a new chapter at the Scuderia, but he also has much to look forward to away from the track following a recent announcement regarding the sport's future.

Lewis Hamilton has been an advocate for creating change in F1

The Mercedes star is eager to see more diversity in top-level motorsport

READ MORE: FIA confirm MULTIPLE Qatar Grand Prix changes following controversy

Hamilton hails 'incredible sign of progress'

It has now been confirmed that a new formal Diversity and Inclusion charter has been agreed by all 10 F1 teams, F1 and the FIA, as a result of recommendations raised in a report for The Hamilton Commission.

The Commission was launched by the Brit in 2021 with the aim of shining a spotlight on the reasons why there was a lack of diversity in top-level motorsport.

These results will now be used to drive further progress in making F1 more inclusive and accessible for all.

Responding to the news, Hamilton said: "I launched the Hamilton Commission in 2021 to figure out why there were so few people who looked like me in my sport and why it’s been that way my whole life.

"With the help of the Royal Academy of Engineering, we started answering those questions and created a report outlining what the barriers were for people like me.

F1 chief Stefano Domenicali has vowed to make the sport more inclusive

READ MORE: FIA penalty decision confirmed following Las Vegas GP incident

"This charter is a result of the findings from that report. The impact this can have is massive and I thank the sport for taking on this commitment.

"For all the teams, Formula 1 and the FIA to recognise the need for diversity is an incredible sign of progress.

"Can’t wait to see and support all that comes from this."

READ MORE: Verstappen set for MAJOR loss after championship win

Related