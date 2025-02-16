Hamilton receives Ferrari title boost from key RIVAL

Lewis Hamilton has been tipped to win the 2025 Formula 1 drivers' title by former Ferrari star Carlos Sainz.

The seven-time world champion sent shockwaves through the F1 paddock in 2024 when he announced that he would be leaving Mercedes to join Ferrari.

However, Hamilton’s decision to join the team meant that four-time grand prix winner Sainz was ousted from the Italian outfit, and was forced to look for a drive elsewhere.

The Spaniard eventually decided to sign for Williams, and Sainz has used the winter break to get better acquainted with his new team.

Can Carlos Sainz help propel Williams further up the grid?

Lewis Hamilton has enjoyed his Ferrari debut in Maranello

Can Hamilton win the F1 title at Ferrari?

Williams have already launched their 2025 challenger, with Sainz taking to the track at the Silverstone circuit to get to grips with the new machinery.

During his appearance with his new team, Sainz reflected on his final season with Ferrari and revealed they were close to fighting for the title, and also tipped Hamilton to be successful in 2025.

“When I left Ferrari I did feel the team and Charles were ready to fight for a world championship and with Lewis joining that chance is only going to increase,” he said to the Guardian.

“When I look at Lewis’s results and his background and what he has achieved, I can only say that there will be a very high chance that he is going to be competitive for Ferrari.

“But like everything, it will all depend on how well he can adapt to the car and how well he can adapt to the team.”

