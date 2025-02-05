Ferrari LEGEND questions Hamilton signing

An ex-Ferrari chief has cast doubt over whether the arrival of seven-time Formula 1 champion Lewis Hamilton will be enough to end the team's long wait for success.

Despite being the sport's dominant squad for much of the noughties, the Scuderia's last constructors' title came back in 2008, while they have failed to add to their drivers' championship haul since Kimi Raikkonen's victory in 2007.

There were signs of progress last season, however, as a strong finish saw the Maranello-based outfit take the constructors' battle down to the final race of the year, ultimately coming up just short of McLaren.

Hamilton will line up alongside Charles Leclerc in 2025

Carlos Sainz has made the move to Williams after being replaced by Hamilton

Can Hamilton bring back Ferrari glory days?

The blockbuster signing of Hamilton has raised expectations that there could soon be reason to celebrate, with the Brit determined to get himself back to the top of the sport after suffering several frustrating seasons at Mercedes.

The 40-year-old will line up alongside Charles Leclerc in 2025, taking over from Carlos Sainz, who is also getting used to new surroundings at Williams.

The popular Spaniard spent four years at the Italian giants, but due to a number of factors, struggled to put together a consistent run of results.

Yet Jean Todt - who played a key role in Michael Schumacher's success with the team in his position as general manager - believes the 30-year-old wasn't to blame for Ferrari's failings.

Jean Todt played a key role in Michael Schumacher's historic success at Ferrari

And speaking to La Repubblica, the Frenchman questioned whether Hamilton is the answer.

“What is Ferrari missing to win? Little, very little," he said. "Even in the past, they came very close.

“Even the line-up with Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz was a good pairing; they certainly didn’t lose because of the drivers. Obviously, even with Hamilton the line-up remains top-level.

“Will it be better than the previous one? I have no idea, we’ll have to see the level of the car.”

