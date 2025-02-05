Ferrari LEGEND questions Hamilton signing
Ferrari LEGEND questions Hamilton signing
An ex-Ferrari chief has cast doubt over whether the arrival of seven-time Formula 1 champion Lewis Hamilton will be enough to end the team's long wait for success.
Despite being the sport's dominant squad for much of the noughties, the Scuderia's last constructors' title came back in 2008, while they have failed to add to their drivers' championship haul since Kimi Raikkonen's victory in 2007.
F1 HEADLINES: Christian and Geri Horner set for HUGE change as FIA release KEY details
READ MORE: Horner breaks silence after SHOCK F1 axe
There were signs of progress last season, however, as a strong finish saw the Maranello-based outfit take the constructors' battle down to the final race of the year, ultimately coming up just short of McLaren.
Ferrari have finally dropped the official 2025 merch, click here to shop Hamilton's debut kit in red.
Can Hamilton bring back Ferrari glory days?
The blockbuster signing of Hamilton has raised expectations that there could soon be reason to celebrate, with the Brit determined to get himself back to the top of the sport after suffering several frustrating seasons at Mercedes.
The 40-year-old will line up alongside Charles Leclerc in 2025, taking over from Carlos Sainz, who is also getting used to new surroundings at Williams.
The popular Spaniard spent four years at the Italian giants, but due to a number of factors, struggled to put together a consistent run of results.
Yet Jean Todt - who played a key role in Michael Schumacher's success with the team in his position as general manager - believes the 30-year-old wasn't to blame for Ferrari's failings.
READ MORE: Ricciardo reveals NEW destination in stunning season announcement
And speaking to La Repubblica, the Frenchman questioned whether Hamilton is the answer.
“What is Ferrari missing to win? Little, very little," he said. "Even in the past, they came very close.
“Even the line-up with Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz was a good pairing; they certainly didn’t lose because of the drivers. Obviously, even with Hamilton the line-up remains top-level.
“Will it be better than the previous one? I have no idea, we’ll have to see the level of the car.”
READ MORE: Ferrari FINALLY drop Hamilton 2025 merch
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Newey gets Aston Martin BOOST as team announce new signing
- 21 minutes ago
Ferrari LEGEND questions Hamilton signing
- 1 hour ago
Mercedes star admits falling in LOVE at Silverstone
- 2 hours ago
Ferrari make Leclerc change after HUGE Hamilton incident
- 2 hours ago
F1 News Today: Cadillac in MAJOR hire as Ricciardo switch verdict unveiled
- Today 06:57
New F1 team reveal driver DEADLINE as Ferrari finally make massive Hamilton decision - GPFans F1 Recap
- Yesterday 23:57