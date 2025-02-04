Schumacher ally STUNNED by Ferrari snub

One of the central figures in seven-time Formula 1 champion Michael Schumacher's success at Ferrari has revealed his shock having lost contact with the team.

Jean Todt was appointed general manager at the Scuderia back in 1993, and was tasked with getting the iconic outfit back to the top of world motorsport having spent over a decade in the shadow of their rivals.

F1 HEADLINES: Hamilton TRIUMPH declared as Red Bull left FUMING

READ MORE: Ferrari FINALLY drop Hamilton 2025 merch

The Frenchman pulled off a significant coup ahead of the 1995 season, convincing two-time title-winner Schumacher to join the team, and the pair would go on to deliver historic success at the Italian giants, winning a host of drivers' and constructors' championships before Schumacher's exit in 2006.

Michael Schumacher celebrated historic success alongside Jean Todt at Ferrari

The German won five world drivers' championships with the Scuderia

Ferrari have finally dropped the official 2025 merch, click here to shop Hamilton's debut kit in red.

Todt reveals Schumacher chats

Todt took on a number of roles during his final years at Ferrari, operating as CEO and special advisor before being elected president of the FIA, a position he held until succeeded by Mohammed Ben Sulayem in 2021.

Now, the 78-year-old has admitted he is 'stunned' that so few of his former colleagues have reached out to him in the years following his departure.

Speaking to La Repubblica, Todt said: “Since I left, I have heard from some members of the team, but since I left the FIA, I never had contact (with Ferrari) again.

READ MORE: Hamilton set for Abu Dhabi 2021 REPEAT in cheeky title battle warning

Mohammed Ben Sulayem succeeded Todt as FIA president in 2021

“I have to say that this leaves me a little stunned, considering how much time I have devoted to this incredible company and how many results we achieved together.

“When I arrived in 1993, it was a castle in ruins. Some of the designers were working in England and we had a wind tunnel that was outdated and almost unusable. But slowly we managed to create a real gem.”

Schumacher was undoubtedly the star of the show under Todt's leadership, the former Ferrari boss insists he is still in touch with the German, more than a decade since the F1 legend suffered a long-term brain injury following a skiing accident.

“I see Michael all the time,” Todt said. “He’s part of me.”

READ MORE: Ricciardo reveals NEW destination in stunning season announcement

Related