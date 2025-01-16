Historic BLUE Ferrari driven by Schumacher in Monaco set for huge sale

A blue Ferrari famously driven by Formula 1 legend Michael Schumacher is set for auction in February following an RM Sotheby's announcement.

Schumacher is regarded as one of the greatest F1 drivers of all time having won a record seven world championships, matched only by British star Lewis Hamilton.

Now, a piece of Ferrari history is set to go on sale in the form of the stunning F355 GTS that was given to Schumacher shortly after his 1996 arrival at Maranello as a double world champion from the Benetton team.

According to the auction notes, the car was reportedly built to Schumacher's specification and was delivered to him on April 30, 1996 - two days after the European Grand Prix at the Nurburgring where he finished second behind Jacques Villeneuve's Williams.

Schumacher has been pictured driving the vehicle around Monaco, and it appears to have remained in the region.

Michael Schumacher won two F1 titles at Benetton in 1994 and 1995

Michael Schumacher speaks to David Coulthard in 1996

When did Michael Schumacher win his Ferrari F1 titles?

The car is confirmed to be owned by Cavallari Monaco Motors and features the original manuals and service book, with proof of its original delivery to Weber Management Gmbh - effectively Schumacher's manager Willi Weber.

While it is not known exactly how long Schumacher drove the vehicle for, it was known to eventually have been sold in May 2002.

Schumacher was already hyped up to bring the good times back to Ferrari in 1996 but at the time, he had yet to win a drivers' title with the team before his run of five consecutive world championships from the year 2000 catapulted him to legendary status.

Former Ferrari engineer Ross Brawn believes Schumacher is the greatest racing driver of all time.

Speculation remains over how much the car is likely to be sold for when bidding opens on February 4, but given its history and condition (it still has many of the original specs) don't expect that £5 you found behind the sofa last week to be much help once it goes on sale.

