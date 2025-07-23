An old Michael Schumacher racer has gone up for sale, but there's an unusual twist to the usual auctions regarding the F1 legend.

Schumacher is a seven-time world champion in the sport, having claimed five of his championships in a dominant spell at Ferrari between 2000-2004.

The German first retired in 2006, before making a stunning comeback and racing with Mercedes for three more seasons between 2010-2012.

Just over a year after that final retirement, Schumacher suffered a horror skiing incident in the French resort of Meribel, leaving him with life-changing injuries, and he hasn't been seen in public since.

However, F1 fans haven't forgotten his legendary legacy in F1, and a tribute to the German is taking to Monza later this year, a track where Schumacher has the joint most victories.

Now, some incredible Schumacher items are up for auction with RM Sotheby's, as part of a bigger F1 collection that also include Fernando Alonso and Nico Rosberg-signed items.

One of the items is an old racing motorbike of Schumacher's - a change to his old car chassis which are normally being auctioned off - from when he decided to switch four wheels for two during some test days.

The bike is based on a 2010 Honda CBR, and was modified by Holzhauer Racing Performance from road to race specifications for Schumacher to use during test days around tracks.

The motorbike is extremely rare, and was a one-off build, which may explain the estimated price of between €25,000-€35,000 for a vehicle that has not been run for a long period of time, so comes with a warning that it will need a major service and inspection before using.

What else is in the F1 auction?

As well as signed Schumacher caps, helmets and race suits, there is also plenty of merchandise from other legends of the sport as part of the 'champions' collection.

A signed pair of Alonso racing boots from the 2013 season will set you back between €3000-€5000, while a Sebastian Vettel race suit from his karting days is expected to reach €4000-€6000.

Ayrton Senna, Eddie Irvine, Rosberg and Gilles Villeneuve are just some of the other huge names that make up the collection.

