FIA dealt blow as steward role SNUBBED by Schumacher replacement

Former Formula 1 racer Mika Salo is 'unlikely' to return to his FIA race steward role, according to reports.

Finnish ex-racer Salo raced in the sport between 1994-2002, claiming two podiums and racing with the iconic Ferrari team in 1999, replacing seven-time champion Michael Schumacher when he broke his leg at the British Grand Prix.

Since then, Salo has been seen in other motorsport series including the World Endurance Championship and the Australian GT Championship, and more recently as a race steward during F1 race weekends.

However, Salo was not seen in the steward's booth at a single race in 2024, despite having held the role previously since 2012.

Mika Salo raced in F1 between 1994-2002

Johnny Herbert recently left his role as an FIA steward

FIA to lose another key staff member?

Now, Salo himself has revealed that it's unlikely that he will return to the role in 2025, in an interview with Finnish newspaper Iltalehti.

Salo's reluctance to go back to the role will be a huge blow to the FIA, who recently lost regular race steward Johnny Herbert, with the former F1 driver deciding to depart his role.

It follows a run of key departures at the sport's governing body in 2024, with F1 race director Niels Wittich leaving towards the end of the season along with single-seater director Tim Goss and CEO Natalie Robyn, just to name a few.

"I'm not saying it's for sure, but I'm unlikely to serve as a steward," Salo told the above publication.

"I didn't have time. Other things overlapped with the schedule. There were also small conflicts of interest when you do other work related to the same sport, then it's difficult to be in a stewarding situation.

"I'd rather not do it at all than take any risk of someone getting angry about what I do."