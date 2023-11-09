Las Vegas Grand Prix: Road closures announced for F1 weekend

Yara Elshebiny

Get ready for lane and road closures during the highly anticipated Las Vegas Grand Prix.

Formula 1 is all set to take place in the vibrant city of Las Vegas, with the inaugural grand prix scheduled to take place on November 16–18.

The 3.8-mile street circuit will weave past world-famous landmarks, casinos, and hotels. But as exciting as it may sound, the construction of the track has caused road closures and traffic headaches for locals for the past few months, especially those who work on the strip.

People in Vegas will have to bear with the traffic and road closures until the end of the race weekend, but the good news is that the closures won't last all day long.

Lane and road closures during Las Vegas GP

Starting Tuesday, November 14, lanes will be closed at Flamingo, Sands, East Harmon Avenue, and Las Vegas Boulevard.

Koval Lane between Harmon Avenue and Rochelle Avenue will also be closed from November 11 to November 25.

F1 lane closures starting Tuesday, November 14

Here are the full road closures:

Wednesday, November 15

12:01am: Roads begin to close for track testing.

2am: Track closed to local traffic.

2:01am: Track testing

4am: Track begins to open.

6am: Track opens to local traffic.

11pm: Roads begin to close for track testing.

Thursday, November 16

1am: Track closed to local traffic.

1:01am: Track testing.

4am: Track begins to open.

6am: Track opens to local traffic.

5pm: Roads begin to close for track activity.

7pm: Full closure; track is hot.

8pm: Practice 1

Friday, November 17

12am: Practice 2

2am: Track begins to reopen.

4am: Track open to local traffic.

5pm: Roads begin to close for track activity.

7pm: Full closure; track is hot.

8:30pm: Practice 3

Saturday, November 18

12am: Qualifying

2am: Track begins to reopen.

4am: Track open to local traffic.

5pm: Roads begin to close for track activity.

7pm: Full closure; track is hot.

10pm: Las Vegas Grand Prix.

Sunday, November 19

2am: Track begins to reopen.

4am: Track open to local traffic.

Las Vegas Grand Prix hot track

If you want to get around the strip, pedestrian bridges will be available to the public.

Most sidewalks along the track will also be accessible, but there will be specific spots where pedestrian access will be rerouted.

You can also take the Las Vegas monorail. It will offer extended hours for the event, running continuously from 7am on Tuesday, November 14, through 3am on Monday, November 20. Trains arrive at stations every 5–10 minutes and run a route along the east side of the strip, stopping at several hotels and casinos.

For attendees, it is recommended to download the official Las Vegas GP app, as it will allow you to create customised routes and view real-time road openings and closures.

