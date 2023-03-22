F1 in Las Vegas: All you need to know about the showdown on The Strip

Harry Smith

Wednesday 22 March 2023 16:57 - Updated: 16:57

2023 will be a revolutionary year for Formula 1 in the United States.

When the Las Vegas Grand Prix debuts on the F1 calendar in November, we may be looking at a Grand Prix event that can finally hold a candle to the glitz and the glamour that Monaco offers up.

Of course, motorsport and America go hand-in-hand. Between NASCAR and IndyCar, the country has an esteemed history at the top end of motorsport, and now F1 is firmly in the mix as America’s favourite racing series.

Since acquiring Formula 1 in 2016, Liberty Media have placed much prominence on breaking into the American market, starting by adding the Miami Grand Prix to the calendar in 2022.

The United States will host three races in 2023 with the pioneering Las Vegas Grand Prix joining trips to the streets of Miami and the Circuit of the Americas on the F1 calendar.

Las Vegas’ inaugural Grand Prix has a fitting place on the 2023 schedule too, serving as the penultimate round of the championship prior to the now-traditional season closer in Abu Dhabi.

Witnessing F1 cars flying down the Las Vegas Strip will be an occasion not to be missed.

What are the dates for the F1 race in Las Vegas

The weekend schedule for the 2023 Las Vegas Grand Prix has already been revealed.

Thursday sees the start of the action with FP1 getting underway at 6.30 p.m. local time and FP2 following later in the evening at 10 p.m.

The same timings will be present on Friday with FP1 scheduled to start at 6.30 p.m. ahead of the late qualifying session at 10 p.m.

For the first time in 38 years, a Formula 1 Grand Prix will be held on a Saturday with the lights set to go out at 10 p.m.

F1 Vegas tickets: Prices, sale dates and how to buy

The Las Vegas Grand Prix will be one of the hottest events on the 2023 Formula 1 calendar, but securing tickets to the event will be a difficult task.

If you’re looking to secure your place at the inaugural Las Vegas Grand Prix then the easiest way you can do that is by visiting the F1 Tickets website.

From here, you can purchase hospitality tickets for the event.

The first phases of ticket sales went live back on November 1st, 2022, with only general admission, three-day grandstand and hospitality tickets available to purchase.

This initial ticket allocation saw the cheapest standing tickets go on sale for $500 in the MSG Sphere section, while grandstand tickets cost between $2000 and $2500, depending on the placement of the grandstands.

Unfortunately for fans looking to attend the Grand Prix, the Grandstand SG3 ticket allocation has been fulfilled, meaning only hospitality tickets remain available.

As of March 2023, three-day packages are the only remaining tickets available via the official F1 Tickets website, with hospitality tickets setting you back €7824.71 for access to all three days of the event.

There are still alternative hospitality packages available for the Las Vegas Grand Prix though with the VISTA Las Vegas package (starting at $4555 per weekend package) offering exclusive parties, live concerts and appearances from F1 legends.

The Mirage will also be offering a viewing platform from which to watch the race, although ticket prices for this package have not yet been revealed. The Mirage’s ticket packages will enter pre-sale on Wednesday, March 22nd.

If you don’t have a spare few thousand dollars on hand but are still hoping to attend the Las Vegas Grand Prix then you may be in luck.

F1 has revealed that it plans to make more $500 general admission tickets available for purchase in the coming months, although there are no concrete release dates as of yet.

Las Vegas GP track and layout

Ahead of the 2023 Las Vegas Grand Prix, Formula 1 has revealed the track layout for this year’s street race.

The circuit measures 3.8 miles long (6.12km) with 17 corners with the drivers set to clock up 50 laps around the streets of Las Vegas on Saturday night’s race.

F1’s current circuit plans for the 2023 Las Vegas Grand Prix will make the circuit the third-longest on the calendar with only the Jeddah Corniche Circuit and legendary Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps exceeding this 6.12km layout.

The current start-finish straight will be built upon what is currently a disused car park with a grandstand, paddock and pit lane set to be constructed before November’s event.

As the cars leave their grid slots they’ll navigate the circuit counter-clockwise, heading into the Turn 1 hairpin before a sweeping right-hander takes the drivers to the first main straight, past the MSG Sphere.

Then comes a 90-degree right-hander before the twisty Turn 6-9 complex, followed by a winding trip down Sands Avenue.

The drivers will then make their way down the world-famous Las Vegas Strip, passing The Mirage and Caesars Palace before a tricky chicane sends the drivers down Harmon Avenue and to the end of the lap.

