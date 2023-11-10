Ferrari unveil STUNNING F1 livery for Las Vegas Grand Prix

Edward Hardy

Friday 10 November 2023 21:12

In a tribute to its rich Formula 1 history, Ferrari are set to make a dazzling statement at the upcoming Las Vegas Grand Prix with a unique, one-off livery for its SF-23.

The Italian team has taken inspiration from its past, revealing a striking red-and-white design that harks back to the iconic moments of the 1970s.

The revamped SF-23 features a white rear wing, splashes on its engine cover, and a white circular number board, reminiscent of Ferrari's historic cars.

This bold move to an all red-and-white livery will be complemented by new overalls for drivers Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc.

Charles Leclerc will be hoping to rebound for a disastrous weekend in Brazil.

The chosen colours pay homage to the Ferrari 312B, notably driven by Mario Andretti in 1971, marking his first F1 victory at the South African Grand Prix.

Ferrari's Las Vegas Grand Prix Livery

The red-and-white combination also echoes Ferrari's championship-winning campaigns with Niki Lauda in 1975 and 1977.

During this era, white extended beyond the wings, with engine covers frequently adorned in white, incorporating the red and green of the Italian national flag.

An historic look for an all-new track.



Say hello to our SF-23 #LasVegasGP livery 😎 pic.twitter.com/tLXsPhkq1T — Scuderia Ferrari (@ScuderiaFerrari) November 9, 2023

While the team gradually phased out the use of white after 1978, a brief return occurred in 1993.

In 2016, Ferrari made another attempt to incorporate white in its livery with the SF-16H.

Carlos Sainz will be hoping to return to the form that delivered victory in Singapore

The Las Vegas Grand Prix marks Formula 1’s return to the historic strip for the first time in 40 years, having last hosted the sport for the Caesars Palace Grand Prix from 1981-84.

With over $1.3 billion set to be generated by the race week, it is set to be the single largest special event in Las Vegas history.

