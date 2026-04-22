F1 champion's radical weight loss hack put him on Suzuka pole: 'Helped give me the edge'

F1 world champion Nico Rosberg has revealed the one small but major change he made to ensure he had the upper hand over his rivals in the most competitive form of motorsport.

Formula 1 has always demanded the most from its drivers, with limited full-time seats available for only the most dedicated stars, and some are willing to do whatever it takes to etch their name into the sport's prestigious history books.

One such driver is Rosberg, Lewis Hamilton's childhood friend turned arch rival who finally beat the future seven-time champion in equal machinery.

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In 2016, Rosberg shocked the sport by claiming his first and last drivers' championship, clinching the victory with just five more points to his name than Hamilton.

After finally achieving his dream of replicating the championship success of his father, Keke Rosberg, Nico then called time on his career, retiring from F1 at 31.

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Rosberg shares shock F1 weight loss decision

The ex-Mercedes star now spends his time between F1 punditry duties focusing on Rosberg Ventures, something he feels has benefited hugely from the marginal gains mindset he adopted in F1.

The 2016 F1 drivers' title holder took to LinkedIn recently to share how making what may seem like an inconsequential change to his routine actually led to claiming pole position at the Japanese Grand Prix.

"My biggest breakthroughs came from tweaking the smallest details," Rosberg's LinkedIn post began.

The now 40-year-old then provided an example of how this attitude helped him in F1, revealing: "I couldn’t afford to go on a diet during the summer break because I needed the energy to train. So the only solution I could think of was to lose leg muscle (I also chose an all-black, exposed-carbon helmet to remove the paint and save weight).

"I then stopped cycling entirely. And after the break, we went to Suzuka, and I was on pole by two-hundredths of a second. And in Formula 1, one kilo is worth roughly three-hundredths of a second per lap when you’re near the weight limit.

"That single kilo helped give me the edge I needed that weekend, and it also messed with my opponent's head a little (which was an extra perk)." Now, bear in mind Rosberg took pole at Suzuka three times in his career, in 2014, 2015 and 2016, so this 'opponent' he was so keen to mess with was almost definitely Hamilton.

"You often hear about how super successful people are obsessed with the details, but it’s also how winning works in any competitive field.

"When everyone around you is smart and working super hard, the advantage comes from the details others ignore.

"There’s a reason the 'marginal gains' idea has become so popular in business, too. If you get 1 per cent better each day for a year, you end up 37 times better!! Because of compounding...None of it FEELS like a lot of effort. Until one day you look up and realise the crazy progress you’ve made."

Rosberg then signed off the post in classic LinkedIn fashion, inspiring his followers to make one small change that could see a major benefit, concluding with: "My takeaway? Pick one small thing you can tweak or refine this week."

What are the F1 weight rules?

As Rosberg implied, even the weight of a driver's helmet contributes to the combined weight limit in F1, so his marginal gains approach saw him opt for the simplest design possible to avoid making his headwear unnecessarily heavy.

The FIA's F1 weight rules state that the driver and all their safety equipment (helmet, race suit, shoes, gloves and HANS device) must meet a minimum weight of 82kg, previously 80kg prior to the new regulations cycle.

This rule was introduced to ensure the sport is as fair as it can be and in order to level the playing field, a ballast must be added to the cockpit if the driver does not meet the minimum weight.

For 2026, the minimum weight of the car has been reduced by 32kg compared to the previous ruleset, with this year's minimum car weight now 768kg.

Each driver must be weighed by the FIA's Technical Delegate at the end of each F1 session in which they participate, as soon as possible. This is why when you see a driver DNF, they will head straight to the F1 governing body's weighing scales even before the race has finished, as it is a requirement that must be carried out immediately before they go and sulk over a poor race result.

The FIA's 2026 sporting regulations state: "If an F1 car stops on the circuit...and the driver leaves the F1 car, they must go to the FIA garage immediately on their return to the Pit Lane in order for their weight to be established."

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Written by Kerry Violet - F1 News Editor Having graduated from the University of Sheffield with a 2:1 in Journalism in 2022, Kerry continued her pursuit of finding a full-time position in motorsport through work with the F1 Arcade in London, where she got to meet true fans of the sport and make a live grand prix watch party memorable for them. It was here that she confirmed her dream of combining her background in journalism and love of motorsport, going on to volunteer with the female-led platform Empoword Journalism. Having completed stints as a screen editor and sports editor, Kerry landed her first F1-specific editorial role with GPFans and has thoroughly enjoyed continuing to work closely with the sport ever since. The access GPFans offers Kerry has allowed her to interview big names such as Naomi Schiff and David Coulthard and given her experiences she could only have dreamt of as a young F1 fan. View full biography

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