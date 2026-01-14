F1 champion 'humbled' after raising $100million

F1 champion Nico Rosberg has revealed that his venture capital firm, Rosberg Ventures, has raised $100 million.

The 2016 world drivers' champion manages Rosberg Ventures, who invest in tech-focused venture capital firms in Europe, and recently revealed they had closed its third fund in January giving it $200 million in assets under management.

Rosberg confirmed the achievement in a LinkedIn post, where he wrote: "We’ve just closed our $100million Fund III at Rosberg Ventures, oversubscribed with unprecedented demand, and capped allocations for optimised performance.

"I’m super humbled by the support we’ve received once again. A heartfelt thank you especially to all our long term partners for the trust."

Rosberg: How F1 helped firm grow

Rosberg also reflected on how his learnings from F1 helped his firm progress so rapidly, stating that: "Take your chances. Sometimes that means even taking those very low odds, 10 per cent chances, but where the upside is enormous.

"You might be wondering how we can be brave and fully commit when failure is so highly likely?

"Well, everything comes down to preparation. It’s essential to go through all the failure scenarios. Then explore how to make the best of those negative outcomes, or develop a plan to mitigate their negative impact (so that they don’t actually look bad at all). This will give you the confidence to go all in on your opportunity.

"In sport, you must often go on the attack and take these risks wholeheartedly. Intuitively deciding on which chances to take, and then sometimes succeeding, will compound very powerfully."

Rosberg Ventures started in 2022, investing directly in startups such as ClickHouse, and also demonstrates interest in AI software startups.

