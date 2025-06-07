F1 champion health update issued after Covid battle

Formula 1 champion Keke Rosberg has recently delivered a health update, where he revealed his battle with Covid in a rare interview.

The Finnish racer is best known for winning the F1 drivers’ championship in 1982, and later managed his son Nico Rosberg's career, who emulated his father’s success by securing the world title with Mercedes in 2016.

Rosberg Sr rarely makes public appearances or delivers interviews, but has spoken to Finnish magazine APU360 where he mentioned the long-term impact Covid has had on his health.

"The corona was a tough one. It happened so stupidly that I got stuck in Levi and was isolated for 70 days, luckily with a friend," he said.

"The period after the corona was a bit confusing, whether this was caused by isolation or whether there was some kind of post-corona illness, when the strength was missing," the 1982 champion continued.

Keke Rosberg opens up on health struggles

Later in the interview, Rosberg Sr took on a serious tone as he discussed the implications of Long Covid, discussing how many still suffered from the aftereffects of the virus.

"My understanding of this Long Covid is still at zero level. There are an awful lot of people who suffer from it," he stated.

"I've always been a bit like, tomorrow is a new day."

The report also alluded to the disruption Covid had caused to the champion's life and stated that the 76-year-old is still faced with health challenges.

Alongside the coronavirus pandemic taking a toll on Rosberg Sr, the interview also revealed his recent eye problems which he has been treating with visits to an eye specialist in Barcelona.

What is Long Covid?

Long Covid is typically the continuation of Covid-19 symptoms after a patient has made a recovery from the initial illness which can range from a few days to 12 weeks.

While this is still being studied it typically consists of fatigue, shortness of breath, brain fog, heart palpitations, dizziness, joint pains and muscle aches plus more Covid symptoms.

Recovery from Long Covid is varied depending on each symptom's severity and is not linked with how ill a patient was with the actual Covid-19 virus.

Covid sufferers who are still showing symptoms after four weeks are advised to visit a doctor in relation to Long Covid where further medical advice can be given. Alternatively or in addition visit the NHS website for more information.

