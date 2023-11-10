F1 News Today: Las Vegas GP braced for unwanted record as Mercedes chief shares major concern
F1 News
The Las Vegas Grand Prix could see the lowest temperatures ever recorded at a Formula 1 race this weekend, with the possibility for temperatures to drop below five degrees Celsius.
Mercedes chief shares major Las Vegas Grand Prix concern
Mercedes' Head of Trackside Performance, Riccardo Musconi, hints at potential challenges as he suggests that the weather in Las Vegas might present another hurdle for the team.
Jos Verstappen makes WILD prediction about son Max's retirement
Max Verstappen's father, Jos, has thrown a surprise prediction into the mix about his son's future in Formula 1, by suggesting that he could race into his 40s.
Haas protest REJECTED as official F1 verdict issued
Haas' petition for a right of review over the United States Grand Prix has been rejected by the stewards.
Verstappen explains reason behind 'fiery' Red Bull team radio interaction
Max Verstappen has offered a glimpse into the intense team radio exchanges with his race engineer, Gianpiero Lambiase (GP), claiming that it's all driven by their strong determination to win.
