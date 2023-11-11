Alonso issues 'fighting' verdict over Hamilton and Perez F1 clash

Cal Gaunt

Saturday 11 November 2023 09:12

Fernando Alonso has insisted that Lewis Hamilton will fight to the very end of the season in his bid to snatch second place in the drivers' standings off Sergio Perez.

Experiencing his most successful F1 season in over a decade, the 42-year-old Alonso has secured seven podium finishes, placing him in fourth position in the drivers' championship. Notably, he holds the title of the oldest driver on the grid, with a four-year age advantage over Hamilton.

Following their eventful year as team-mates in 2007, Alonso and Hamilton haven't consistently seen eye to eye, especially as the Spanish driver enjoys throwing a few jabs in the press.

Now, in an interview with GQ magazine, Alonso has served up some rare praise for the seven-time world champion.

Lewis Hamilton is an inspiration to the rest of the grid, according to Fernando Alonso

Lewis Hamilton is chasing Sergio Perez for P2 in the drivers' standings this season

Fernando Alonso and Lewis Hamilton rarely saw eye to eye while team-mates at McLaren in 2007

Alonso: Hamilton is an inspiration

Alonso was questioned about whether Hamilton would have sustained motivation if he found himself in a similar situation to Alonso, driving for midfield teams over the past decade.

“It’s difficult to say," replied the double world champion Spaniard. "We have different personalities and motivations. Lewis always did really well to stay focused and competitive in the periods of his life when he didn’t have a competitive package.

“Those periods weren’t many, but he was always performing to a high level. Now he’s not having the best car, Red Bull is dominating, but he’s still fighting always. He’s chasing Perez in P2 and he’s never giving up.

“It motivates all of us to see how Lewis keeps the motivation after winning so many titles.”

