Alonso BLAMES McLaren for controversial Hamilton incident

Joe Ellis

Thursday 3 August 2023 19:27

Fernando Alonso has blamed McLaren for the highly controversial moment at the 2007 Hungarian GP.

Alonso and his then team-mate Lewis Hamilton both came into the pits for new tyres at the end of qualifying, but Alonso, who got to the pits first, didn't move off once his were changed.

He waited a moment and when he did move, there was not enough time for Hamilton to get new boots and get to the flag to start another lap.

The FIA then penalised Alonso with a five-place grid penalty after McLaren protested its own driver but there was no rule against what the Spaniard had done.

READ MORE: F1 WAGs in 2023: Who are the partners of Verstappen, Horner and co?

Alonso: The first time in F1 history

Fernando Alonso and Lewis Hamilton were only team-mates for one season with the former rejoining Renault for the 2008 campaign

“On Hungary 2007, nobody wanted to hear my version or the truth,” Alonso said on the BBC Chequered Flag podcast.

“I never held anyone, they just put me on old tyres when it was a qualifying.

“They put me on a penalty on an article that didn’t exist so they gave me the penalty but clarified that it wasn’t against any article.

“And it was my team putting in a protest against myself, which was the first time in the history of the sport.”

READ MORE: Jenson Button: Former F1 world champion, Sky F1 pundit and NASCAR rookie