Red Bull unveil new look for Las Vegas Grand Prix in UNUSUAL fashion

Sam Cook

Wednesday 15 November 2023 17:57

Red Bull have revealed a special livery for their cars ahead of the Las Vegas Grand Prix.

Formula 1 heads to the US for the third time this season for the inaugural race around the Las Vegas Street Circuit, an event that has been over 40 years in the making.

Earlier this season, Red Bull announced that they would be running a different livery in Vegas, picked by their fans.

They gave followers a variety of options to choose from, with the winning design very much focused on the gambling history of F1's newest location.

Formula 1 heads to a new location this weekend for the Las Vegas Grand Prix

It was the way in which the new design was unveiled in front of a huge crowd that has got people talking, however.

Suspended in mid-air, the new livery sparkled in the lights, with loud music exciting the crowd below.

Red Bull launch their Las Vegas livery in the most Las Vegas way possible 🤩 pic.twitter.com/D0P2DZfOpJ — ESPN F1 (@ESPNF1) November 15, 2023

New designs on show in Vegas

Red Bull aren't the only team to have introduced something different for the Las Vegas GP.

Ferrari are running it back with a stunning red and white design for their cars, echoing Niki Lauda's 1975 and 1977 championship-winning cars, whilst Williams' design features the famous Vegas sign.

Williams will be showing off a new design at the Las Vegas Grand Prix

Alpine boast a new paint job for their cars ahead of the Las Vegas Grand Prix

Alpine - recently injected with cash from a star-studded lineup of investors - will also show off a fresh-looking paint job around the Las Vegas Street Circuit.

