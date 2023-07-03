F1 team boss RULES OUT return of famous name in 2024 reshuffle

Joe Ellis

Franz Tost has ruled out the possibility of Toro Rosso returning to F1 in 2024 as Red Bull undergoes a reshuffle.

AlphaTauri, as they are currently known, will undergo an identity change from the 2024 season onwards after a series of poor seasons in F1.

Yuki Tsunoda has at least scored some points for the team this year, but Nyck de Vries is yet to score in his rookie season.

Tost, who will step back from his role as team principal at the end of 2023, has revealed that a return to the Toro Rosso name, which ran from 2006 to 2019, will not come back to the sport.

Nothing is signed

"I don't think so. I think there's another possibility to get more money out of it,” Tost said regarding the return of the Toro Rosso name, as quoted by Motorsport.com.

“First of all, at this period of the year, all the teams negotiate with sponsors. And of course, we have also negotiations, and the title sponsor is very attractive one, and we will see then what the negotiations will bring in the next months.

“But currently, we are talking to different companies. Fortunately, there is a big interest in Scuderia AlphaTauri. But nothing is confirmed, nothing is signed so far. And this will also not happen in the next few days. I think this will take a few months until everything has been fixed.”

