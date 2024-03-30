close global

Huge Verstappen blow as key Red Bull ally joins F1 rivals with immediate effect

Max Verstappen is set to lose a key piece of his armoury before the Japanese Grand Prix as Red Bull bid to bounce back from a poor showing in Australia.

The Dutchman suffered an early retirement Down Under as his run of nine consecutive victories came to an end due to a brake failure.

It has left Red Bull just four points clear at the top of the constructors’ standings after rivals Ferrari secured a one-two in Melbourne.

Verstappen is now set to lose his chief mechanic and 18-year Red Bull veteran Lee Stevenson, with the Brit already having enjoyed his last day at the team on March 28.

Max Verstappen is set to lose his chief mechanic
Lee Stevenson has left Red Bull to join their rivals

What is happening to Max Verstappen's chief mechanic?

While it is not known where he will go next, he has confirmed he will join up with a team ‘at the other end of the pitlane’.

The chief mechanic was alongside Verstappen for all 56 of his grand prix victories from the start of his Red Bull career in 2016.

It’s part of a big talent drive from rival teams in a bid to catch up with the dominant Milton Keynes based outfit.

In a post shared on Instagram, Stevenson revealed that ‘Part B’ of his journey starts on Monday.

