Mercedes F1 star makes AMBITIOUS Verstappen team-mate claim

With Lewis Hamilton set to embark on a new chapter at Ferrari next season, the search is on for Mercedes to find a suitable replacement to fill his shoes.
The announcement of the seven-time world champion's impending move to the Formula 1 giants sent shockwaves throughout the sport, with the Brit set to call time on a highly successful two-decade relationship with the Brackley-based outfit.
One man tipped to be a contender to take the 39-year-old's seat is reigning world champion Max Verstappen, with Mercedes boss Toto Wolff a big admirer of the Dutchman.
Given the ongoing uncertainty at Red Bull following the news that design chief Adrian Newey will depart in 2025, speculation has been growing that Verstappen may be considering his future.
Russell wants to 'go up against the best'
Should he make the switch to Mercedes, the 26-year-old would line up alongside George Russell, a prospect the Brit would welcome, despite the undoubted challenge it would inevitably bring.
"I'd be all for it," said Russell, according to Motorsport.com. "You know, coming into Mercedes in 2022 off the back of Lewis' legendary years and victories, that was a huge task for anybody jumping into a team where he's been for so long.
"I believe in myself, and you need to go up against the best in the same machinery and show what you have got.
"He's [Hamilton] been a hell of a team-mate, such a great driver. We push each other every single week and I think it's fair to say that, so I will welcome Max - I want to go up against the best.
"Everybody wants to prove what they've got, so make it happen."
