EXCLUSIVE: F1 star reveals SURPRISING relationship with Verstappen
EXCLUSIVE: F1 star reveals SURPRISING relationship with Verstappen
A F1 star has revealed their surprising relationship with three-time world champion Max Verstappen.
The Dutchman has dominated F1 since earning his first world title in 2021, achieving 59 race wins and 104 podiums with Red Bull.
READ MORE: FIA confirm F1 team DISQUALIFICATION in Monaco shock
However, his status has been challenged in 2024, with Lando Norris beating Verstappen in Miami, and fighting for the lead towards the end of the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix.
Despite their growing rivalry on-track Norris and Verstappen remain good friends celebrating Norris’ maiden win together in Miami.
Hulkenberg reveals relationship with Verstappen
It is not just Norris that has a positive relationship with the champion, with German driver Nico Hulkenberg also revealing a close relationship with Verstappen.
"Max and I have known each other for, I don't know, 25 years?" Hulkenberg revealed to GPFans' Jan Bolscher.
"We get along very well and have a lot of respect for each other."
This relationship has also played out on the racetrack, with Hulkenberg hinting at a ‘mutual agreement’ which provided Verstappen with a slipstream advantage in Imola.
"We have already done it a number of times this year," Hulkenberg said.
"Maybe it was a little less visible then than in Imola. We have done it before in the past, if there was an opportunity to give each other a bit of a slipstream. If there is an opportunity to help each other a little, we will.
READ MORE: Cullen ‘living’ with new star after Hamilton split
“It's not something we prepare or talk about beforehand, but sometimes it works out that way. It depends on where you're riding on the track.
He has to be busy with his lap, I have to be busy with my fast lap, or the other way around. It's a mutual agreement and sometimes you have to help a friend if the option is there."
READ MORE: FIA punishes F1 star for breaking SAME rule for second week running
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
F1 News Today: F1 team DISQUALIFIED in Monaco as huge pile-up ensues
- 35 minutes ago
Jos Verstappen to make SHOCK first appearance since Horner spat
- 1 hour ago
EXCLUSIVE: F1 star reveals SURPRISING relationship with Verstappen
- 2 hours ago
F1 Monaco Grand Prix hit by TERRIFYING boat crash
- 3 hours ago
F1 Race Today: Monaco Grand Prix 2024 start time & TV channel
- Today 08:57
FIA announce Monaco penalty verdict for Ferrari star
- Today 08:13
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP BAHRAIN
29 Feb - 2 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
7 - 9 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRALIA
22 - 24 Mar
Carlos Sainz
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
- GP MONACO 24 - 26 May
- GP CANADA 7 - 9 Jun
- GP SPAIN 21 - 23 Jun
- GP AUSTRIA 28 - 30 Jun
- GP GREAT BRITAIN 5 - 7 Jul
- GP HUNGARY 19 - 21 Jul