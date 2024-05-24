Verstappen gives 'MISTAKES' advice to Hamilton Mercedes successor

Max Verstappen has revealed what he thinks of Lewis Hamilton's rumoured replacement at Mercedes.

Hamilton revealed he would be leaving the eight-time constructors' champions in 2025 to join the legendary Ferrari.

The British driver last competed for a world title in 2021, where he was brutally denied an eighth world title during the closing stages of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Hamilton has failed to win a race since Saudi Arabia in 2021, with Mercedes struggling to adapt to the new regulations imposed in 2022, and have recently fallen behind their rivals Red Bull, Ferrari and McLaren.

Lewis Hamilton won six of his world titles with Mercedes

Lewis Hamilton will compete for an eighth world title at Ferrari

Who will replace Hamilton at Mercedes?

Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff has expressed his desire to see Max Verstappen at the team, with reports revealing the team prepared a lucrative deal to try to ensnare the champion.

However, the Dutchman has insisted he will remain with Red Bull, and is on his way to a fourth title with the team this season.

Reports also suggest that Mercedes intend to replace Hamilton with their academy driver Kimi Andrea Antonelli.

The young Italian currently competes in F2, and is only 17-years-old making him ineligible for a super licence, thus is unavailable until next season.

Not only have Mercedes been complimentary of Antonelli, but Verstappen has offered key advice to the youngster ahead of the Monaco Grand Prix.

“Don’t try to think about it too much, just let it go. When you’re talented and you can see that with Kimi he’s very talented, I don’t think you should be too worried,” Verstappen said via Sky Sports.

Max Verstappen discusses 'talented' Antonelli

“Just make mistakes. Ideally you like to make those mistakes when you’re not fighting for championships or whatever.”

“But it's important to make them because even though you tell yourself all the time I cannot do this I cannot do that, he will only adapt really if you make them, and move forward.”

