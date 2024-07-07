Mercedes prospect emulates Hamilton with Silverstone win

One of Formula 1's rising stars has emulated seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton by securing victory at Silverstone.

The wet weather caused havoc for the drivers during Saturday's F2 Sprint Race at the iconic circuit, with a number of safety cars deployed, as well as several yellow flags being brandished.

READ MORE: F1 British Grand Prix Results: Hamilton beats Verstappen in HISTORIC Silverstone race

Before then, the race was red-flagged on Lap Four due to the heavy rain and poor visibility, with cars returning to the pits until the conditions improved.

A number of well-known names were in action, including Ollie Bearman, who was this week announced as Niko Hulkenberg's replacement at Haas next season.

The Brit - hoping to impress in front of a home crowd - endured a miserable afternoon, however, having been forced into an early front wing change before retiring the car on Lap 16.

There was better news for another young prospect, whose commanding performance highlighted why he is the subject of so much speculation.

Andrea Kimi Antonelli is eyeing up a seat in F1 for 2025

Antonelli could be set to replace Ferrari-bound Lewis Hamilton

Antonelli clinches maiden win

Mercedes junior driver Andrea Kimi Antonelli secured his maiden win in F2, and in doing so followed in the footsteps of Hamilton, who triumphed at Silverstone in 2006.

Coming home over eight seconds ahead of Zane Maloney, he underlined his potential with a composed drive in chaotic conditions.

With a number of seats available for 2025, Antonelli has been linked with a number of teams eager to secure his signature.

The 17-year-old has been heavily linked with Williams, who are rumoured to be seeking a replacement for Logan Sargeant.

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff is a big admirer of Antonelli

Given Hamilton's impending move to Ferrari, there may also be a spot available at Mercedes alongside George Russell.

Team boss Toto Wolff has consistently spoken of his admiration for the Italian, but is leaving his options open for the time being.

Antonelli will hope his performance on Saturday will have improved his chances of earning a coveted seat in F1 next year.

READ MORE: Hamilton moved to TEARS after breaking winless streak - Top three verdict

Related