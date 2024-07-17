Red Bull FIA COMPLAINT over F1 rivals revealed
Red Bull recently made a complaint to the FIA regarding one of their Formula 1 rivals, according to reports.
The Milton Keynes-based outfit have been the dominant force in the sport over the last few seasons, but as 2024 has progressed, they have faced increasing competition.
That is evidenced by the fact that there have been six different grands prix winners so far this campaign.
One of those winners was Lando Norris, with he and McLaren arguably providing the strongest challenge to Red Bull.
Currently, Norris is sat second in the drivers' standings, with his team third in the constructors' championship, but very close to second-placed Ferrari.
Red Bull FIA complaint made
Now, it has been revealed that Red Bull recently made a complaint to the FIA regarding a very specific part of their rivals' car.
According to Auto Motor und Sport, Red Bull recently discovered a hole on the brake panelling of the MCL38 that should not be there on race day, that they suspect has been helping them with their tyre management.
Their report reveals that holes are permitted for sensors to be placed through during Friday's free practice sessions, but that they must then be covered up for the rest of the weekend - something Red Bull suspect McLaren have not been doing.
As such, a complaint was reportedly made to the FIA, who carried out checks at the last two races, according to AMuS, with McLaren's solution simply to stick tape over the holes.
AMuS claim that with McLaren's tyre advantage having been less clear at recent grands prix, Red Bull are of the opinion that the papaya car has been helped by the holes in the past.
All of this comes as McLaren looks to bring the fight to Red Bull in the constructors' championship.
Despite being some way short at this stage, with Sergio Perez's struggles, the Woking-based outfit will be confident of at least challenging Red Bull for the title, with Norris and team-mate Oscar Piastri often scoring big points.
