'This is impossible!' Fans react as former F1 star crashes at the same corner THREE times

Former F1 driver Jack Doohan has left fans on social media baffled after crashing at the same corner of the Suzuka Circuit on three occasions.

Having been axed by Alpine just six races into his rookie season in F1, Doohan has spent much of 2025 away from the track and enjoying some downtime.

However, with rumours of a full-time switch to Super Formula for 2026 circulating around the Australian, he has been competing in the three-day post-season test in the series, at the Suzuka Circuit in Japan.

Doohan has been racing around the circuit with the Kondo Racing team, but has found immense difficulty in navigating one particular corner at the circuit.

The Degner curves at the famous track are notoriously difficult to navigate, and Doohan has crashed out at Degner 1 on all three days of the test.

Day one saw him spin and collide with the barriers with the rear of his car, and day two saw him go straight off the track and into the barriers with the front of his Super Formula machinery.

On Friday, another incident saw the 22-year-old take too much of the kerb and veer off into the gravel, eventually crashing straight into the barriers.

On all three occasions, Doohan was ok, but it has been quite embarrassing for the young driver as he attempts to impress Super Formula teams ahead of a potential full-time seat in 2026.

Fans react to Doohan's crashes

Racing fans were quick to react to Doohan's third crash in as many days, with one user simply exclaiming: "This is impossible!"

Another user asked: "Can we call it force of habit now?", while one fan said: "Once is an accident, twice is a coincidence, three times is a pattern."

One user suggested that Doohan should've been taking it easier on day three of the test: "Bro surely you crash there once, you become more cautious the next time, the second time you MAKE SURE to take less kerb."

While Doohan will likely not listen to the noise surrounding his three-day test on social media, the Australian will need to do more to prove to teams in Super Formula that he can be a reliable driver for the 2026 season.

If he can mount a serious challenge for the Super Formula title, then it may well do wonders for his racing career, like it did for Liam Lawson back in 2023.

