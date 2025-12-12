F1 News Today: Red Bull questioned as Max Verstappen’s new team-mate ‘smashes TV’

Red Bull have been questioned over their decision to announce that Yuki Tsunoda would no longer be in the seat for 2026 before the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Teams announcing drivers will be leaving before they actually leave has become in recent years, with Lewis Hamilton completing a whole season at Mercedes after it had been announced that he would be leaving.

But might the Tsunoda announcement have hampered Max Verstappen's chances of winning the F1 world championship?

Max Verstappen's new team-mate 'smashed TV' over Abu Dhabi 2021

Max Verstappen's new F1 team-mate Isack Hadjar has revealed the surprising stance he took when watching the highly controversial 2021 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Hadjar has impressed at Red Bull's junior team in his rookie F1 campaign and could be a future star of the sport having also proved himself as he rose through the ranks whilst signed to the Red Bull driver academy over the past four years.

But despite his Red Bull affiliation, the 21-year-old hasn't always supported the energy drink giants, and has made no secret of the fact that seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton is his true hero. And Verstappen's 2021 title win over Hamilton caused quite the reaction from Hadjar.

Axed F1 star crashes TWICE at same corner in horror debut

Axed F1 star Jack Doohan suffered a nightmare debut in his new racing venture, crashing out twice in two days at the same corner.

Doohan has been trying his hand at Super Formula, with a full-time seat in the sport for 2026 expected to be announced soon.

But in the post-season test in Mugello, Doohan didn't exactly cover himself in glory.

Lewis Hamilton's Dad may have just set up Ferrari star's F1 retirement

Seven-time F1 world champion Lewis Hamilton may just have been given a retirement plan from his father Anthony Hamilton.

At the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Hamilton revealed that both his father Anthony and his mother Carmen Larbalestier had helped him to get through the season, and now it appears his father may just have his son's post-F1 interests at heart.

Anthony Hamilton has registered a new company as evidenced by the GOV.UK website, titled 'HybridV10'.

Government discussions underway for African F1 return

Discussions for the return of an F1 African grand prix are reportedly taking place in governments across the continent, according to Italian-Swiss banker Christopher Aleo.

Aleo is the founder of iSwiss financial group and an F1 enthusiast who is set on ramping up the project of bringing Africa back to the sport's ever-growing calendar.

South Africa has been the main country being talked up for a potential African GP, but there are others in the mix too.

