Max Verstappen mugs McLaren to win FIA award

Four-time F1 world champion Max Verstappen beat both McLaren drivers to a special 2025 award at the FIA prize giving gala in Uzbekistan.

Verstappen may have lost out to McLaren's Lando Norris in the drivers' championship this year, missing out on a fifth consecutive title by two points, but the Dutchman was still honoured by the FIA.

The 28-year-old was absent from the prize giving gala due to illness, with the evening celebrating all of the FIA's various racing series around the globe.

Norris picked up his drivers' championship trophy, McLaren their constructors' trophy, while there was also time to celebrate F2 champion Leonardo Fornaroli and Ferrari's successful endurance team, who picked up their first WEC titles since 1972.

And Verstappen also picked up an award, despite not being at the ceremony in Uzbekistan. The Dutchman won 'Action of the Year' for his stunning overtake around the outside of Piastri at the Imola Grand Prix.

During a start to the year that was dominated by McLaren, Verstappen pulled off the manoeuvre at Turn 3 on lap one of the race at the Autodromo Internazionale Enzo e Dino Ferrari, and went on to claim what was just his second race victory of the year.

Verstappen's brilliant 2025

Verstappen's ability to mix it with the McLarens throughout the season, despite their clear dominance, was what ultimately gave him a shot at the title during the final race of the season.

He managed to claim seven grands prix victories in 2025 despite his team finishing third in the constructors' championship, and defied the RB21's inconsistencies to produce some stunning results.

The fact that his team-mate Yuki Tsunoda only scored 30 points across 22 race weekends in his RB21 while Verstappen was in a title battle shows just how special Verstappen's season was.

Had he have picked up a record-equalling fifth consecutive title, it would have arguably been his best yet up against the two McLaren stars, and he will take confidence from that heading into 2026.

Even if Red Bull fail to provide him with a dominant car next year amid the new regulations, you would still back Verstappen to be in a championship battle of some kind.

READ MORE: Max Verstappen will leave Red Bull as part of exodus

Related