Max Verstappen to miss FIA gala

Max Verstappen will not attend the FIA prize giving ceremony on Friday in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, where F1 champion Lando Norris will receive his trophy.

Friday evening's ceremony will officially crown Norris the 2025 F1 drivers' champion, with second and third place finishers Max Verstappen and Oscar Piastri also expected to attend.

Four-time champion Verstappen has withdrawn from the ceremony however, due to being unwell with the flu.

The Dutchman has been the belle of the ball the past four years, collecting his drivers' title trophy at the past four ceremonies in France, Italy, Azerbaijan, and Rwanda.

For the 2025 FIA prize giving ceremony, Verstappen has also been nominated for an award in 'Action of the Year' for his overtake on Piastri at the 2025 Imola Grand Prix.

How to watch the 2025 FIA prize giving ceremony

The 2025 ceremony will be live streamed for free on the FIA's official YouTube channel, on December 12, 2025 at 6pm.

This year the ceremony will take place in Uzbekistan's capital city, Tashkent and will not only reward F1 champion Norris, but also drivers from a host of different FIA sanctioned series.

Here is how you can watch the 2025 FIA gala, wherever you are:

FIA Awards - Friday, December 12, 2025

Location Time Local time (UZT) 11pm Friday United Kingdom (GMT) 6pm Friday Central European Time (CET) 7pm Friday United States (ET) 1pm Friday United States (CT) 12pm Friday United States (PT) 10am Friday Brazil (BRT) 3pm Friday Australia (AET) 5am Saturday Australia (AWT) 2am Saturday Australia (ACT) 4:30am Saturday Mexico (CST) 12pm Friday Japan (JST) 3am Saturday South Africa (SAST) 8pm Friday Egypt (EET) 8pm Friday China (CST) 2am Saturday India (IST) 11pm Friday Singapore (SGT) 2am Saturday Turkey (TRT) 9pm Friday Saudi Arabia (SAST) 9pm Friday United Arab Emirates (GST) 10pm Friday

