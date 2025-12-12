close global

Credit for photo: Red Bull Content Pool

Max Verstappen to miss FIA gala

Max Verstappen to miss FIA gala

Sheona Mountford
Credit for photo: Red Bull Content Pool

Max Verstappen will not attend the FIA prize giving ceremony on Friday in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, where F1 champion Lando Norris will receive his trophy.

Friday evening's ceremony will officially crown Norris the 2025 F1 drivers' champion, with second and third place finishers Max Verstappen and Oscar Piastri also expected to attend.

Four-time champion Verstappen has withdrawn from the ceremony however, due to being unwell with the flu.

The Dutchman has been the belle of the ball the past four years, collecting his drivers' title trophy at the past four ceremonies in France, Italy, Azerbaijan, and Rwanda.

For the 2025 FIA prize giving ceremony, Verstappen has also been nominated for an award in 'Action of the Year' for his overtake on Piastri at the 2025 Imola Grand Prix.

How to watch the 2025 FIA prize giving ceremony

The 2025 ceremony will be live streamed for free on the FIA's official YouTube channel, on December 12, 2025 at 6pm.

This year the ceremony will take place in Uzbekistan's capital city, Tashkent and will not only reward F1 champion Norris, but also drivers from a host of different FIA sanctioned series.

Here is how you can watch the 2025 FIA gala, wherever you are:

FIA Awards - Friday, December 12, 2025

LocationTime
Local time (UZT)11pm Friday
United Kingdom (GMT)6pm Friday
Central European Time (CET)7pm Friday
United States (ET)1pm Friday
United States (CT)12pm Friday
United States (PT)10am Friday
Brazil (BRT)3pm Friday
Australia (AET)5am Saturday
Australia (AWT)2am Saturday
Australia (ACT)4:30am Saturday
Mexico (CST)12pm Friday
Japan (JST)3am Saturday
South Africa (SAST)8pm Friday
Egypt (EET)8pm Friday
China (CST)2am Saturday
India (IST)11pm Friday
Singapore (SGT)2am Saturday
Turkey (TRT)9pm Friday
Saudi Arabia (SAST)9pm Friday
United Arab Emirates (GST)10pm Friday

