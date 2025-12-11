As we wave goodbye to another F1 season, the FIA are set to officially welcome a new champion to the historic list in the form of Britain's Lando Norris.

At 26 years old, Norris will become the 35th champion in the history of the sport and the 11th champion to hail from the UK.

After his team-mate Oscar Piastri led the drivers' standings for much of this year's campaign, Norris made a mighty comeback and held off both Piastri and reigning champion Max Verstappen to clinch his maiden title by just two points.

But despite wrapping up the campaign last weekend at the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, McLaren's latest title holder has not yet been officially crowned champion, nor has he been able to lift the trophy.

Norris was also not allowed to take the No.1 driver number off of Max Verstappen at the post-season tests in Abu Dhabi following his championship victory last Sunday.

And this is all because Norris is not officially the 2025 champion until this Friday when he will be crowned at the 2025 FIA gala.

How watch FIA Awards 2025

This year the ceremony is being livestreamed for free on the FIA's official YouTube channel, so make sure to keep an eye on the link countdown here before tuning in for no extra cost on December 12, 2025.

The awards kick off in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, on Friday at 6pm (GMT) where champions from multiple racing series governed by the FIA will be crowned.

Alongside Norris, the FIA will also hand out trophies to fellow British racer Oliver Rowland for his victory in Season 11 of Formula E, and nine-time WRC title holder Sebastien Ogier will also be honoured after his victory in the 2025 rally campaign.

Start times may vary depending on where you plan to tune in from around the world, so check out our table below to see what time the livestream begins where you are.

FIA Awards - Friday, December 12, 2025

Location Time Local time (UZT) 11pm Friday United Kingdom (GMT) 6pm Friday Central European Time (CET) 7pm Friday United States (ET) 1pm Friday United States (CT) 12pm Friday United States (PT) 10am Friday Brazil (BRT) 3pm Friday Australia (AET) 5am Saturday Australia (AWT) 2am Saturday Australia (ACT) 4:30am Saturday Mexico (CST) 12pm Friday Japan (JST) 3am Saturday South Africa (SAST) 8pm Friday Egypt (EET) 8pm Friday China (CST) 2am Saturday India (IST) 11pm Friday Singapore (SGT) 2am Saturday Turkey (TRT) 9pm Friday Saudi Arabia (SAST) 9pm Friday United Arab Emirates (GST) 10pm Friday

