F1 News Today: Lando Norris disobeys team orders as champion snaps back

Lando Norris ignored one last request from F1 race engineer Will Joseph at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on Sunday.

A third place finish at Yas Marina was all Norris needed to secure the title, with a race win for Max Verstappen not enough to snatch the title away from the Brit.

As is customary in recent years, recently crowned F1 champions like to perform donuts after their victory lap, but Norris was advised not to by the pit wall.

F1 champion snaps at 'pathetic' Lando Norris £1 billion insult

F1 champion Damon Hill has defended Lando Norris after his upbringing was the butt of a joke on social media.

It is no surprise that most F1 stars emerge from affluent backgrounds, but 'Have I Got News for You', a satirical news quiz on the BBC, decided to make it the focus of one of their jokes after Norris' title win.

Norris is the son of Cisca Wauman and Adam Norris, with the latter's net worth believed to be around £200million.

F1 star on brink of race ban after additional FIA punishment handed out

Ollie Bearman was awarded a penalty last time out at the Abu Dhabi and edges closer to an F1 race ban.

The Haas star received a five-second time penalty for making more than one change in direction when defending against Lance Stroll.

However, Bearman was also given one penalty point, taking his total up to 10, two points away from a race ban with his next set of points expiring in May.

Toto Wolff reveals Lewis Hamilton relationship became annoying

Mercedes F1 boss Toto Wolff has said that he and Lewis Hamilton 'had started to annoy each other' at Mercedes.

Hamilton and Wolff worked together at Mercedes for 12 seasons between 2013-2024, with Hamilton claiming six drivers' championships in that time, and the team winning eight consecutive constructors' titles.

But, at the end of 2024, Hamilton ditched Mercedes in order to join Ferrari, with the Brackley outfit getting Italian teenager Kimi Antonelli in the door instead to replace their British driver.

F1 2025 Final Standings: Lando Norris ends Max Verstappen dominance

The 2025 F1 season has ended and Lando Norris was crowned champion at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, but here's how the final standings look from the 75th Formula 1 season.

McLaren were on top in 2025, winning both the drivers' and constructors' championship, but not without a late challenge from Max Verstappen.

The Dutchman lifted himself to second in the standings after his win in Abu Dhabi, and has single-handedly helped bat Ferrari away from third in the constructors' championship.

