F1 star on brink of race ban after additional FIA punishment handed out
F1 star on brink of race ban after additional FIA punishment handed out
F1 star Ollie Bearman has edged dangerously close to a race ban after he was awarded another penalty point at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, edging him closer to a race ban.
The Haas star received a five-second time penalty after he made more than one change in direction to defend his position on track against Lance Stroll.
As Bearman defended on the approach to Turn 9, the British driver made multiple moves a breach of Appendix L, Chapter IV, Article 2 b) of the International Sporting Code.
Following the penalty, Bearman finished the Abu Dhabi GP down in P12 and outside of the points, while also receiving an additional penalty point for the manoeuvre.
Bearman's penalty points total is now 10, which means he is two points away from a race ban with none set to expire until next May at the earliest.
This essentially means that Bearman is one incident away from a race ban, and must be cautious heading into next season.
F1 penalty points after Abu Dhabi GP
Alongside Bearman, Liam Lawson, Lance Stroll and Yuki Tsunoda also left Abu Dhabi with an extra penalty point to their name.
Stroll received a five-second time penalty and a penalty point for the same reason as Bearman, changing direction on more than one occasion when he battled Carlos Sainz on the straight heading into Turn 9.
Lawson was awarded five-seconds and a penalty point for erratic driving, while Tsunoda defence of Lando Norris – pushing the Brit off track where he was forced to overtake – obtained him a five-second time penalty and a penalty point.
Here are how the penalty points stand after the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix!
|Driver
|Team
|Penalty Points
|Ollie Bearman
|Haas
|10
|Yuki Tsunoda
|Red Bull
|8
|Liam Lawson
|Racing Bulls
|6
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|6
|Kimi Antonelli
|Mercedes
|4
|Carlos Sainz
|Williams
|4
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|4
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|3
|Lewis Hamilton
|Ferrari
|3
|Alex Albon
|Williams
|3
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|Sauber
|2
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|2
|Esteban Ocon
|Haas
|1
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|1
|Franco Colapinto
|Alpine
|1
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|0
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|0
|Isack Hadjar
|Racing Bulls
|0
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Sauber
|0
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|0
F1 HEADLINES: Norris in title tears as FIA investigation pivotal in penalty for racing star
Related
Latest News
New to F1? Pop star Katy Perry can only name ONE driver
- 3 minutes ago
F1 star on brink of race ban after additional FIA punishment handed out
- 1 hour ago
Red Bull waste no time in brutal F1 driver swap
- 2 hours ago
F1 champion snaps at 'pathetic' Lando Norris £1 billion insult
- 2 hours ago
Lewis Hamilton 'running out of time' at Ferrari
- 3 hours ago
Lando Norris back on track as champion unveils new look
- Today 18:48
Most read
'FIA discover illegal trick being used by multiple F1 teams'
- 19 november
FIA announce late penalty verdict at Las Vegas Grand Prix
- 22 november
F1 Qualifying Results: Las Vegas Grand Prix times and grid positions
- 22 november
Max Verstappen Abu Dhabi penalty haunts F1 title dreams
- 7 december
FIA announce late Lewis Hamilton promotion at Las Vegas Grand Prix
- 23 november
Aston Martin issue emotional statement as star officially exits team
- 23 november