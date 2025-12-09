F1 star on brink of race ban after additional FIA punishment handed out

F1 star Ollie Bearman has edged dangerously close to a race ban after he was awarded another penalty point at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, edging him closer to a race ban.

The Haas star received a five-second time penalty after he made more than one change in direction to defend his position on track against Lance Stroll.

As Bearman defended on the approach to Turn 9, the British driver made multiple moves a breach of Appendix L, Chapter IV, Article 2 b) of the International Sporting Code.

Following the penalty, Bearman finished the Abu Dhabi GP down in P12 and outside of the points, while also receiving an additional penalty point for the manoeuvre.

Bearman's penalty points total is now 10, which means he is two points away from a race ban with none set to expire until next May at the earliest.

This essentially means that Bearman is one incident away from a race ban, and must be cautious heading into next season.

F1 penalty points after Abu Dhabi GP

Alongside Bearman, Liam Lawson, Lance Stroll and Yuki Tsunoda also left Abu Dhabi with an extra penalty point to their name.

Stroll received a five-second time penalty and a penalty point for the same reason as Bearman, changing direction on more than one occasion when he battled Carlos Sainz on the straight heading into Turn 9.

Lawson was awarded five-seconds and a penalty point for erratic driving, while Tsunoda defence of Lando Norris – pushing the Brit off track where he was forced to overtake – obtained him a five-second time penalty and a penalty point.

Here are how the penalty points stand after the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix!

Driver Team Penalty Points Ollie Bearman Haas 10 Yuki Tsunoda Red Bull 8 Liam Lawson Racing Bulls 6 Lance Stroll Aston Martin 6 Kimi Antonelli Mercedes 4 Carlos Sainz Williams 4 Oscar Piastri McLaren 4 Max Verstappen Red Bull 3 Lewis Hamilton Ferrari 3 Alex Albon Williams 3 Gabriel Bortoleto Sauber 2 Pierre Gasly Alpine 2 Esteban Ocon Haas 1 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1 Franco Colapinto Alpine 1 George Russell Mercedes 0 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin 0 Isack Hadjar Racing Bulls 0 Nico Hulkenberg Sauber 0 Lando Norris McLaren 0

F1 HEADLINES: Norris in title tears as FIA investigation pivotal in penalty for racing star

Related