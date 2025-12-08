Lando Norris had everyone in tears following his title win at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, as he celebrated his maiden championship with his family and McLaren team.

All Norris had to do on Sunday was finish on the podium at Yas Marina, and that is exactly what he did, claiming third which ensured him title success.

When Norris crossed the finish line, the newly crowned champion was emotional and ran into the arms of parents Cisca and Adam.

➡️ READ MORE

FIA investigate Lando Norris after alleged illegal overtake

Lando Norris and Yuki Tsunoda were both investigated for an incident during the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix - and it was pivotal to ensuring Norris came away as champion.

The Japanese star was the perfect wingman to Max Verstappen during his final Red Bull race, attempting to block Norris in a bid to aid the Dutchman to a fifth world title.

However, Tsunoda produced some questionable defending, which pushed Norris off the track and resulted in an investigation from the stewards.

➡️ READ MORE

F1 Results Today: NEW champion crowned as Max Verstappen heroics not enough at Abu Dhabi GP

Lando Norris became the 35th F1 world drivers' champion at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

The F1 history books have a new name to their list of champions after Norris secured a P3 finish and the drivers' title at Yas Marina.

However, it was Max Verstappen came out on top in the race...

➡️ READ MORE

Is Lando Norris F1's weakest world champion?

The history books have been written already, Lando Norris is now a Formula 1 world champion and the 11th British star to achieve the feat - and the first from the UK to win their maiden crown since Jenson Button in 2009.

There is no taking that away from him now or ever, and he has fought off strong competition to achieve it including four-time champion Max Verstappen and McLaren team-mate Oscar Piastri.

What is true is this has not been his best F1 season by the way he has driven, even if it has made him world champion. So does Norris have proper champion credentials?

➡️ READ MORE

Who is Lando Norris? 10 things you never knew about Britain's F1 world champion

Britain’s Lando Norris is the new F1 world champion in 2025, let that sink in for a moment.

Max Verstappen’s long reign at the summit (four consecutive titles and more than 1400 days) is finally over after British star Norris claimed the title following a thrilling decider at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on Sunday.

The 26-year-old from Bristol gave McLaren their first world drivers’ champion since Lewis Hamilton back in 2008. And now he joins the ranks of F1 greats.

Here are 10 things you might not know about F1's newest champion.

➡️ READ MORE

Related