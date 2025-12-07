Lando Norris and Yuki Tsunoda were both placed under investigation by FIA race stewards at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, following an incident on lap 23.

Heading down the big long straight at the Yas Marina Circuit before turn five, Norris overtook Max Verstappen's Red Bull team-mate Tsunoda, who made it as hard as possible for the Brit in an attempt to help Verstappen's title battle.

However, Norris appeared to have all four wheels over the white line when he eventually got past the Japanese racer, and the championship leader was investigated for allegedly leaving the track and gaining an advantage.

Tsunoda, meanwhile, was investigated for allegedly forcing another driver off the track in the incident.

FIA race stewards cleared up the two incidents very quickly indeed to have as limited impact on the title showdown as possible, and it was announced on lap 30 that Norris would be facing no further action.

Tsunoda, meanwhile, was given a five-second time penalty for moving more than once while defending against Norris, having appeared to be weaving all over the straight.

McLaren CEO Zak Brown called it 'absolutely the right decision' from race stewards, while the Sky Sports F1 commentators seemed to agree.

Can Tsunoda help Verstappen's title battle?

Verstappen is chasing a fifth consecutive drivers' championship, which would equal an all-time F1 record.

He needs to win the race and have Norris finish lower than third, and Tsunoda's attempts to hold off the McLaren driver was in knowing that Norris had Charles Leclerc very close behind him.

Tsunoda is racing in his final F1 race as a Red Bull driver, and is set to be replaced by his former team-mate Isack Hadjar next year.

As the Abu Dhabi GP approaches its conclusion, Red Bull will be trying to figure out whether there's any other way in which they can use Tsunoda to hold up either Norris or Oscar Piastri.

