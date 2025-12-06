F1 title scenarios: How Norris, Verstappen or Piastri can become world champion

F1 will crown its 2025 world drivers’ champion at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on Sunday afternoon - we just don’t know yet who it will be.

Red Bull’s reigning four-time champion Max Verstappen and McLaren pair Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri are all in the race to claim the title in a gripping climax to the season.

Norris is in the driving seat with a 12-point lead in the standings heading into the decider, with Verstappen next in the standings after an incredible fightback since the summer break. He once trailed by 104 points.

Piastri is now in third position some 16 points off the pace, having faltered following an incredible first half of the season. The latest standings are as follows:

Position Driver Team Points 1 Lando Norris McLaren 408 2 Max Verstappen Red Bull 396 3 Oscar Piastri McLaren 392

So the stage is set and Sunday will determine who is crowned champion, and we have all the various scenarios for you ahead of what will be a nailbiting afternoon in the desert.

Before that of course, we have Qualifying on Saturday and the crucial battle for pole position.

All the Abu Dhabi scenarios - the definitive guide

There are a ton of potential scenarios - this could get very complex and very complicated. But here are the simplest scenarios for each driver: If Norris finishes third or better, he will definitely be crowned champion. If Verstappen wins and Norris finishes fourth or lower, he will definitely be crowned champion.

If Piastri wins, Verstappen finishes second or lower and Norris finishes sixth or lower, he will be the champion.

But these of course are the simplest and least complex of the scenarios - check out our full table to show what the final standings would be based on all the potential finishing positions:

Points if Finishing Position Norris Verstappen Piastri P1 433 421 417 P2 426 414 410 P3 423 411 407 P4 420 408 404 P5 418 406 402 P6 416 404 400 P7 414 402 398 P8 412 400 396 P9 410 398 394 P10 409 397 393

There you have it, all the detail you need, just refer to this and you will not go wrong.

What happens if it’s a tie?

Of course, we are not done yet, there is more potential complexity at play. What about the tie?

If two (or three) drivers are tied on points after Sunday’s race in Abu Dhabi, the champion will be decided on countback. So the driver with most wins, and if that is level the driver with most second places, and so on.

As it stands, heading into Sunday’s race these are the podium numbers for our contenders:

Norris: 7 wins, 8 second places, 2 third places.

Verstappen: 7 wins, 5 second places, 2 third places.

Piastri: 7 wins, 4 second places, 4 third places.

You can see how tight it is based on that win number - if any driver wins in Abu Dhabi and is then in a tie for first place in the overall standings, they win the title.

One other point to note - for countback purposes, Sprint Race results are NOT included.

What is the win probability and odds?

So Norris is a relatively heavy favourite, but not totally prohibitive, Verstappen second and Piastri third. Norris is 2/9 with Verstappen 10/3 and Piastri 16/1.

That means the implied probability of Norris becoming champion is 81.8%, while Verstappen has a 23.1% chance. Piastri meanwhile is the long shot at 5.9%.

What about team orders?

Team orders could absolutely be in play here. Example, we are in the closing laps with Verstappen leading the race, Piastri in third and Norris fourth?

That result would mean Verstappen is the champion, so would 'papaya rules' finally go out of the window with Zak Brown calling Piastri on team radio to ask him to "let Lando through"?

It would create uproar, but it would be in no way surprising.

Abu Dhabi Grand Prix start time

The action at Yas Marina gets under way at 5pm local time. That is 1pm in the UK or 2pm CET.

If you are watching in the US, the magic time is 8am Eastern or 5am Pacific on the West Coast.

How to watch live

Sky Sports F1 has the call in the UK while it is ESPN broadcasting and streaming the race in the US.

